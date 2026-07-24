NIIT (USA), INC.: NIIT Learning Systems Limited Announces Q1 FY'27 (April - June 2026) Results

NIIT Learning Highlights for Q1, FY 2027

Revenue at Rs. 565.1 Cr, up 25% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 103.2 Cr, up 9% YoY, EBITDA margin at 18.3%

PAT at Rs. 57.4 Cr, up 16% YoY, EPS at Rs. 4.17

Added 3 new Long Term Annuity logos taking tally to 113; Revenue Visibility at USD 462 million

Acknowledged as a Strategic Leader for AI in digital learning and delivery

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced the results for the first quarter of Financial Year 2026-2027 ended June 30, 2026.

During the quarter (April to June 2026), the company recorded a consolidated Net Revenue of Rs. 565.1 Cr, up 25% YoY and 8% QoQ. EBITDA was at Rs. 103.2 Cr, up 9% YoY and 3% QoQ, while EBITDA Margin stood at 18.3% with Profit After Tax at Rs. 57.4 Cr. EPS for the quarter stood at Rs. 4.17.

The results were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 23, 2026.

NIIT Learning's early investments in AI, and in building an AI-learning platform consisting of an AI Coach, Simulation Manager and the Signal Engine, continue to gain recognition from clients as well as independent market analysts. AI-enabled learning services contributed 13% of revenue in Q1.

During the quarter, the company launched the AI-ready L&D Enterprise series of products and services which brings together four integrated solutions designed to help organizations rebuild L&D for an AI enabled future. These include solutions to build the:

AI Future Learning Operating Model AI-Native Learning Architecture AI Fluency for the Enterprise Workforce, and Leaders to Manage a Human + AI Workforce

Learn more at https://www.niitmts.com/ai-ready/index.html.

NIIT Learning added 3 new global Long Term Annuity clients during the quarter including, an industry leader in quantum computing, a global full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and scientific advisory partner, and a Fortune 500 global hospitality leader with a portfolio of over 20 world-class brands. Additionally, the company expanded the scope of one existing contract and renewed three contracts during the quarter, retaining its industry-leading renewal rate. The Long Term Annuity client tally at the end of the quarter stood at 113, bringing revenue visibility to USD 462 Million, up 19% YoY.

Vijay K. Thadani, Co-founder NIIT and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Learning shared his views on the results, "NIIT has been part of every major shift in how the world learns over the last 4 decades. AI is the biggest one yet. We are proud to the have the pole position in deployment of AI towards improved learning outcomes."

Commenting on the results, Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT Learning, stated, "Our investments in AI are enabling us to create reliable business outcomes for clients at a scale and pace that would not be possible otherwise. We are starting to see build up of momentum."

Awards and Accreditations

NIIT Learning was acknowledged as a Strategic Leader in 2026 Fosway's AI Market Assessment for Digital Learning, leading the market on Live AI Delivery for the second consecutive year

NIIT Learning was named the Global Authorized Training Partner of the Year by Databricks, 2026

NIIT Learning was ranked among Training Industry's Top 20 Learning Services Companies, 2026 for the nineteenth consecutive year

NIIT Learning was ranked among Training Industry's Top 20 AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools Companies, 2026 for second consecutive year

NIIT Learning ranked among Training Industry's Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies, 2026

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS for Q1 FY'27 (In Rs. Crores) Quarter ended

June 30, 2026 Quarter ended

June 30, 2025 YoY Change Net Revenue 565.1 451.4 25 % EBITDA 103.2 95.1 9 % EBITDA % 18.3 % 21.1 % (281) bps Profit After Tax 57.4 49.3 16 %

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited

NIIT Learning is the trusted, award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies, and an acknowledged leader in AI maturity for learning and development. Established in 1981, NIIT Learning helps enterprises build the AI operating model, infrastructure, and fluency that a Human + AI workforce demands. By pairing AI-powered managed learning with strategic consulting we are able to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. Across 40+ countries, our experienced learning teams help clients thrive in an AI-first world with AI-first L&D transformation solutions, reskilling employees at scale through intelligent coaching and dynamic simulations embedded directly into the workflow. With a Net Promoter Score of 9.65/10 and an industry-leading renewal rate, we help leading companies reimagine their learning ecosystems and increase the business value and impact of learning.

For more information, visit: www.niitmts.com

SOURCE NIIT (USA), INC.