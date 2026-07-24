Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has issued a tender for a 2 MW solar plant at King Shaka International Airport, an airport serving the city of Durban. The chosen developer will be responsible for delivering a full turnkey solution covering the design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the solar project. They will also be required to secure both municipal approval and glare approval from the South African Civil Aviation Authority. According to the invite to tender, the contract duration is set at 36 months from the starting date, with a 12 month defects liability period ...

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