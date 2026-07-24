Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), announced today the acquisition of a portfolio of five French logistics assets. The fully leased portfolio totals approximately 160,000 square meters across established French logistics markets in Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Nîmes and Tours.

MSREI plans to implement an active asset management strategy across the portfolio to enhance long-term value and support tenant operations. FIRE Asset Management (FIRE) will serve as operating partner for the portfolio.

Charles du Breuil, Head of France for Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, said: "This acquisition reflects MSREI's continued focus on investing in high-quality industrial and logistics real estate supported by strong market fundamentals and durable tenant demand. It further confirms our appetite for the logistics asset class in France. We have a successful track record of logistics acquisitions and disposals in the French market, and we believe this portfolio offers an attractive opportunity to create value through active asset management."

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for over three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add opportunistic and regional core core-plus real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. MSREI currently manages $58 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

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Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Antonia Zuckmayer

antonia.zuckmayer@morganstanley.com