Royal Schiphol Group N.V.: Schiphol's first half of 2026: record investment in quality, quieter aviation trend continues

2026 Interim Results of Royal Schiphol Group• Schiphol invested 801 million euros in the quality of its airports. Never before has Schiphol invested so much in a six-month period.• The increase in quieter aircraft at Schiphol continued: 38% of aircraft were of the two quietest aircraft types (compared with 29% in HY2025). Schiphol's tariff differentiation is largely responsible for this increase.• The war in the Middle East led to a temporary decline in air traffic and affected the financial results. Schiphol provided airlines with a temporary discount on airport charges to help preserve international connectivity.• Despite geopolitical uncertainty, demand for aviation and international connectivity remains strong. Royal Schiphol Group's airports continued to meet that demand successfully.• 37.3 million passengers travelled through Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport and Rotterdam The Hague Airport (+0.3% vs. 2025). Of which 32.7 million via Schiphol.• 250,788 flights connected the Netherlands with the world (-3% vs. 2025). Of these, 223,597 flights to and from Schiphol.• Through Schiphol, the Netherlands was directly connected to 301 destinations worldwide, including 122 intercontinental destinations.• Schiphol delivered a solid financial performance, with a positive underlying net result of 215 million euros. On the other hand, cash flow after CAPEX and other investments was 464 million euros negative.'Demand for aviation remains high, even during a period of geopolitical uncertainty. This underlines the importance of strong international connectivity for travellers, businesses and the Netherlands. To continue meeting that demand in the future, thousands of people are working together to make Schiphol the home for world travellers that the Netherlands deserves. We are renewing our infrastructure and improving the passenger experience and working conditions. At the same time, we are working hard to make the airport quieter and cleaner. I am proud that the trend towards quieter aviation is continuing. Measurements show that Schiphol has demonstrably become quieter. A new Airport Traffic Decree is the next step towards future-proof Dutch aviation, with a quality airport that connects the Netherlands while in balance with its surroundings.'CEO Pieter van Oord'We are investing more than ever in the quality of our airports. To keep Dutch aviation strong, we continue to keep the right balance between affordability and connectivity. That is why we introduced a temporary discount on airport charges for airlines in response to the sharp rise in kerosene prices. In doing so, we are helping to ensure the Netherlands remains connected, even in an uncertain geopolitical situation. The reality, for now, is that we are spending more than we earn. Through a successful bond issue, we secured the additional funding needed to support our investment programme. Strong finances remain essential to renewing Schiphol and ensuring it continues to create value for the Dutch economy.'CFO Robert CarsouwRead full press release:https://news.schiphol.com/schiphols-first-half-of-2026-record-investment-in-quality-quieter-aviation-trend-continues/