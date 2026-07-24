Free-on-board (FOB) China TOPCon cell prices continued to decline, pressured by weak end-user demand, cautious procurement and persistent oversupply, according to industry sources. Export demand also remained subdued, with overseas buyers continuing to seek lower offers and purchasing only limited volumes, market participants said. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released July 21, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices fell 1.49% week on week to $0.0404/W. FOB China TOPCon 210R cell prices declined 1.94% to $0.0412/W. Upstream wafer prices also remained under pressure, limiting cost ...

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