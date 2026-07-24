Viroqua, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - FarmMatch, the nation's largest online marketplace dedicated to regenerative farm food, today announced the next phase of its national expansion as demand for direct-to-consumer farm purchasing continues to accelerate across the United States. The company has fulfilled more than 1.5 million customer orders, operates over 550 farm pickup locations nationwide, and continues to expand the technology platform that connects independent farms with consumers seeking greater transparency about where their food comes from.





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The announcement reflects a broader transformation taking place across the food industry. As consumers grow more attentive to food sourcing, ingredient transparency, and regenerative farming practices, companies that connect farms directly with customers are experiencing significant growth. FarmMatch views this shift as both an opportunity for independent farms and a broader change in how Americans feed themselves and their families.

Max Kane founded FarmMatch to fulfill a deeply personal mission. Diagnosed with degenerative Crohn's disease at age 12, Kane faced serious health complications that left him disabled. He credits a shift to eating fresh food sourced directly from farms with improving his health so significantly that he no longer requires medical treatment for the disease. That experience inspired him to build farmmatch.com and make it easier for families to connect with trustworthy farms.

"People pay much more attention to where their food comes from than they used to, and they believe technology can help make those connections easier," said Kane.

Since its launch, FarmMatch has grown into the largest online marketplace specializing in products from small and midsize regenerative family farms. Kane attributes much of that success to staying mission-focused rather than raising outside capital from venture firms, which he says can distract from a principles-first approach.

Unlike traditional online grocery platforms, FarmMatch connects consumers directly with farms through proprietary software that offers both local pickup points and nationwide shipping.

Growing public interest in food quality, sustainable farming, and supply chain transparency is pushing more consumers toward alternative purchasing methods, with many households choosing to buy directly from producers rather than relying solely on traditional retailers. FarmMatch believes it is well positioned to meet this shift, as consumers increasingly demand transparency and seek out regenerative agriculture and direct-from-farm purchasing.

To meet that demand, FarmMatch is investing heavily in technology and infrastructure. Current priorities include expanding nationwide shipping, building new software features for farmers and consumers, and exploring international markets amid growing interest from abroad. Looking further ahead, the company plans to grow its network of pickup locations from hundreds to thousands in the coming years, betting that consumers' preference for local, transparent, regenerative food marks a lasting shift rather than a passing trend.

"This is not just a temporary shift, but a complete revolution in how people interact with the food system," said Kane, reflecting on FarmMatch's continued growth.

FarmMatch has also built alliances with organizations across the regenerative agriculture community, including the Weston A. Price Foundation, the Farm-To-Consumer Foundation, Acres USA, and the Organic Consumers Association just to name a few. Kane regularly speaks at events around the United States on entrepreneurship, regenerative farming, and the future of food technology.

As the food industry continues to evolve, FarmMatch remains focused on one core mission: making direct farm purchasing as easy as possible. By combining logistics and software with its growing network of agricultural partners, the company aims to keep building the future of direct-from-farm commerce.

About FarmMatch





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FarmMatch is an online marketplace and technology company based in Wisconsin that connects consumers with regenerative farms across America. Founded by Max Kane, the company operates the nation's largest regenerative farm food marketplace, with more than 550 pickup locations and nationwide shipping. FarmMatch has remained independently owned since its founding and continues to expand into new markets.

Website:

www.farmmatch.com

www.maxkane.com

Social Media Links:

https://www.instagram.com/farmmatch

https://www.instagram.com/maxkane

https://www.facebook.com/FarmMatch/

https://www.facebook.com/maxkane

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency