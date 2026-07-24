Few companies in the history of photovoltaics have embodied both the promise and the risks of solar innovation as clearly as Solyndra. Founded in California in 2005, the company emerged with a radically different vision of how solar modules could be designed: instead of conventional flat panels, it developed cylindrical photovoltaic tubes coated with copper-indium-gallium-diselenide (CIGS) thin-film cells. The concept aimed to create a three-dimensional solar surface capable of capturing direct, diffuse and reflected sunlight from multiple angles, while enabling lightweight, low-profile installations ...

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