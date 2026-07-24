The Best Plastic Surgeon in Kirkland, Washington, is by Dr. Tarak H. Patel at Northwest Face & Body

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / When Kirkland residents begin searching for a plastic surgeon, the decision often comes down to trust. Patients want a surgeon who listens, explains things clearly, and delivers results that look natural. In the Eastside region, Dr. Tarak H. Patel at Northwest Face & Body has earned recognition as one of the best plastic surgeons serving in Kirkland .

What Makes Dr. Tarak H. Patel Stand Out Among Kirkland Plastic Surgeons?

Dr. Patel's path to cosmetic surgery is uncommon within private practice. His career began at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, followed by medical school at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences .

During his 25-year Army career, Dr. Patel served in both clinical and combat settings. While deployed in Iraq, he operated on a Forward Surgical Team, performing emergency procedures in high-pressure environments where rapid decisions and technical precision determined patient outcomes.

After returning to civilian practice, Dr. Patel joined Northwest Face & Body and has since focused on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. He holds dual board certification in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery and maintains active membership in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. His regional recognition includes multiple "Best of South Sound" awards in 2019, 2020, and 2022, along with commendations from the American Cancer Society.

Patients and professional peers frequently note his calm demeanor, clear communication during consultations, and methodical approach to each procedure.

What Procedures Does Dr. Tarak H. Patel Perform in Kirkland?

Northwest Face & Body offers a range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures designed to address different patient goals. Dr. Patel performs facial procedures such as facelift, neck lift, and eyelid surgery, along with body contouring procedures including tummy tuck and liposuction .

Breast procedures are also part of the practice's surgical services, with options that may include breast augmentation , breast lift , and breast revision . For patients experiencing changes after pregnancy, a mommy makeover may combine multiple procedures as part of a customized treatment plan.

During consultations, he reviews patient anatomy, discusses individual goals, and develops surgical plans tailored to each patient's needs rather than following a standardized approach.

What Makes Northwest Face & Body Different From Other Kirkland Clinics?

Northwest Face & Body has served Eastside patients since 1983. The clinic is located at Carillon Point in Kirkland with convenient access from Bellevue, Redmond, and surrounding communities.

The surgical facility is certified by the Washington State Department of Health and meets Medicare certification standards. Accredited facilities follow specific protocols for anesthesia, sterilization, and emergency preparedness, which many patients consider an important safety factor when choosing a cosmetic surgery provider.

The clinic uses Vectra 3D imaging technology, which may help patients visualize potential surgical changes and better understand their treatment options. A public gallery on the clinic's website documents a wide range of procedures and outcomes, giving prospective patients a clear view of surgical work.

According to Northwest Face & Body, post-operative support includes 24/7 on-call surgeon availability, recovery garments, scar management resources, and optional ultrasonic lymphatic massage. This structured recovery support continues throughout the healing process.

What Are Patients Saying About Their Experience With Dr. Patel?

Patient reviews on Google and RealSelf reflect consistent themes regarding Dr. Patel's surgical outcomes, communication, and follow-up care.

One patient stated : "Dr. Patel checked in often after my surgery and made sure every step of recovery went smoothly."

A recent breast augmentation patient wrote : "Five stars for Dr. Patel and his amazing team! I am so pleased with how natural my gummy bear implants look and feel. I no longer need to rely on push-up bras to feel confident, which is a big life changer! Beyond the fantastic surgical results, the level of care here is unmatched. Dr. Patel's assistants and staff went above and beyond to make me feel safe, comfortable, and informed throughout it all. Thank you all for such a positive experience!"

The clinic holds a 4.8-star rating on Google based on hundreds of patient reviews. Many reviewers highlight the welcoming atmosphere and the time Dr. Patel takes to answer questions in plain language.

Choosing the Right Plastic Surgeon in Kirkland

For patients considering the best plastic surgeon in Kirkland , factors such as surgical experience, credentials, and personalized treatment planning often play an important role in the decision-making process.

With dual board certification, extensive experience in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, and a background in military surgical training, Dr. Tarak H. Patel brings a comprehensive approach to patient care at Northwest Face & Body. His focus on education, communication, and individualized planning continues to guide his work with patients throughout Kirkland and the surrounding Seattle area.

Media Contact:

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: (425) 475-4111

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-is-the-best-plastic-surgeon-in-kirkland-1195231