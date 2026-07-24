AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) today announces the result of the general meeting of its shareholders held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Thursday, 23 July 2026 (the "General Meeting"). The full text of the resolution proposed at the General Meeting is set out in the notice of General Meeting (the "Notice") published on 1 July 2026. A copy of the Notice is available on the Company's website at: www.anglogoldashanti.com/generalmeeting.

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution Votes For1 Votes Against Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2 Broker Non-Votes 1. Authority to purchase own shares off-market. 269,206,760 66.08 138,172,636 33.92 43,230 0

1. Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion. 2. For all relevant purposes, votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against the resolution.

As of the record date, Friday, 26 June 2026, there were 505,746,148 ordinary shares in issue, with shareholders being entitled to one vote per share on a poll.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724557994/en/

Contacts:

Media



Andrea Maxey

+61 8 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors



Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@aga.gold

Andrea Maxey

+61 8 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com