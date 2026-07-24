Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global AI-native engineering services leader, today announced a five-year contract valued at over $230 million for an AI-led transformation engagement with a major client in Europe. This strategic engagement represents one of the largest AI-led transformation programs secured by the company in the region.The program will combine modern Low-Code/No-Code platforms with AI-powered automation and accelerated, AI-infused software development practices to transform business operations for the client. The engagement is expected to improve decision-making, increase productivity, reduce manual effort, and enable faster delivery of outcomes at scale.

Bybringingtogetherin-depthfunctionalexpertise,platformengineeringcapabilities,andanAI-firstexecutionapproach,Coforgewillsupporttheclient'slong-terminnovationagendaandacceleratetheadoptionofintelligent,scalable,future-readyservices. This win further reinforces Coforge's position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to move from pilot programs to enterprise-scale AI adoption and measurable business outcomes.

John Speight, President and Europe Business Leader, Coforge, said, "This engagement is a significant milestone for our European business and reflects the growing demand for AI-led transformation programs that deliver measurable business value. Organizations are increasingly looking to move beyond isolated AI initiatives and embed intelligence into their core operations. The pipeline of material AI-led transformation conversations across our markets continues to expand rapidly, as clients seek partners who can move from experimentation to enterprise-scale execution. By combining modern platforms, AI-powered automation, and our deep engineering capabilities, we will help the client accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and create a more agile and future-ready enterprise."

About Coforge

Coforge is an AI-native engineering services leader, where AI is the very foundation of how we design, build, and deliver intelligent solutions for our clients. We use AI and hyperspecialized industry expertise to engineer autonomous enterprises. We combine AI agents with our AI-enabled workforce, including specialized FDEs in hybrid pod-based delivery units. With a deep focus on trusted AI, our solutions are secure, governed, and enterprise-grade. We are outcome-led by design. Moving beyond AI experimentation, we deliver measurable business outcomes lower operating costs, faster cycle times, higher conversion rates, and sustained margin growth.

Learn more at www.coforge.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Santanu Bhattacharya (India)- santanu.b@coforge.com