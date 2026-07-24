Konecranes Oyj: Konecranes Plc's Half-year financial report, January-June 2026: Strong orders in the second quarter

KONECRANES PLC HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT, JANUARY-JUNE 2026 JULY 24, 2026 12:30 PM EEST

Konecranes Plc's Half-year financial report, January-June 2026: Strong orders in the second quarter

This release is a summary of Konecranes Plc's Half-year financial report, January-June 2026. The complete report is attached to this release in pdf format and is also available on Konecranes' website at www.konecranes.com.

The figures presented in this report are unaudited. Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the same period a year earlier.

April-June 2026 in brief

- Order intake increased by 13.2% to EUR 1,241.0 million (1,096.8) and on a comparable currency basis by 13.4%. Order intake increased in all Business Areas.

- Net sales decreased by 3.1% to EUR 1,019.5 million (1,052.4) and on a comparable currency basis by 2.8%. Net sales increased in Industrial Equipment but decreased in Industrial Service and Port Solutions.

- Comparable EBITA decreased to EUR 129.5 million (150.3) and comparable EBITA margin to 12.7% (14.3%). The comparable EBITA margin decreased in Industrial Service to 21.2% (22.6%) and in Port Solutions to 10.8% (12.6%) but increased in Industrial Equipment to 6.9% (6.3%).

- Free cash flow was EUR -20.2 million (118.4).

- Earnings per share (basic) was EUR 0.38 (0.42).

January-June 2026 in brief

- Order intake increased by 6.9% to EUR 2,307.0 million (2,159.0) and on a comparable currency basis by 8.7%. Order intake increased in Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions and remained stable in Industrial Service.

- Order book increased by 16.1% to EUR 3,384.5 million (2,914.8) and on a comparable currency basis by 15.0%.

- Industrial Service agreement base value increased by 6.1% to EUR 351.5 million (331.3) and on a comparable currency basis by 4.2%.

- Net sales decreased by 5.3% to EUR 1,927.4 million (2,036.1) and on a comparable currency basis by 3.8%. Net sales increased in Industrial Equipment but decreased in Industrial Service and Port Solutions.

- Comparable EBITA decreased to EUR 235.2 million (259.3) and comparable EBITA margin to 12.2% (12.7%). The comparable EBITA margin decreased in Industrial Service to 20.8% (21.4%) and in Port Solutions to 10.4% (10.6%) but increased in Industrial Equipment to 5.7% (5.5%).

- Free cash flow was EUR 14.4 million (177.1).

- Earnings per share (basic) was EUR 0.66 (0.73).

- Net debt was EUR 22.3 million (166.1).

- Gearing was 1.1% (9.0%).

DEMAND OUTLOOK

Within the industrial customers segment, we expect our demand environment to remain on a healthy level. For our port customers, container throughput continues to be on a high level, and the long-term prospects for container handling remain good. However, uncertainty related to geopolitics and trade policy tensions remains high.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Konecranes expects net sales to remain approximately on the same level or to increase in 2026 compared to 2025, and comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level in 2026 compared to 2025.

KEY FIGURES

EUR million (unless otherwise stated) 4-6/ 2026 4-6/ 2025 Change % 1-6/ 2026 1-6/ 2025 Change % R12M3 1-12/ 2025 Order intake 1,241.0 1,096.8 13.2 2,307.0 2,159.0 6.9 4,537.3 4,389.3 Order book at end of period 3,384.5 2,914.8 16.1 2,988.4 Net sales total 1,019.5 1,052.4 -3.1 1,927.4 2,036.1 -5.3 4,079.1 4,187.8 Comparable EBITDA1 154.9 175.1 -11.5 287.8 311.2 -7.5 666.9 690.3 Comparable EBITA1 129.5 150.3 -13.8 235.2 259.3 -9.3 564.0 588.1 Comparable EBITA margin, %1 12.7% 14.3% 12.2% 12.7% 13.8% 14.0% Comparable operating profit1 120.9 141.6 -14.6 217.9 241.9 -9.9 529.4 553.4 Comparable operating margin, %1 11.9% 13.5% 11.3% 11.9% 13.0% 13.2% Operating profit 119.6 136.9 -12.6 215.2 236.9 -9.1 520.7 542.4 Operating margin, % 11.7% 13.0% 11.2% 11.6% 12.8% 13.0% Profit before taxes 116.3 132.6 -12.2 207.6 230.3 -9.9 493.8 516.5 Net profit for the period 90.6 100.4 -9.7 157.8 173.9 -9.3 383.7 399.8 Free cash flow -20.2 118.4 14.4 177.1 366.9 529.6 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.38 0.42 -9.7 0.66 0.73 -9.3 1.61 1.68 Net debt 22.3 166.1 -163.5 Gearing, % 1.1% 9.0% -7.8% Net debt / Comparable EBITDA, R12M1 0.0 0.3 -0.2 Return on capital employed, %, R12M 20.6% 20.7% Comparable return on capital employed, %, R12M2 22.5% 22.1% Average number of personnel during the period 16,414 16,692 -1.7 16,614

1) Excluding items affecting comparability, see also note 11 in the summary financial statements

2) ROCE excluding items affecting comparability, see also note 11 in the summary financial statements

3) Rolling 12 months

Konecranes Plc's Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2026, decided on a share issue without payment (share split) in which two (2) new shares were issued for each existing share. The share-specific indicators have been calculated using the post-share split number of shares. Share-specific indicators for the comparison periods have been adjusted to correspond to the post-share split number of shares.

CEO Marko Tulokas:

The second quarter of 2026 was very strong from an orders perspective for Konecranes. Order activity was robust across all three Business Areas, resulting in a clearly higher order book. We kept our profitability on a solid level while our net sales reflected the timing of deliveries.

In the second quarter our order intake increased by 13.4% in comparable currencies versus a year ago and amounted to EUR 1.24 billion. We saw positive development with our orders in the Americas and APAC regions and some weakening in the EMEA region.

Our net sales amounted to EUR 1.02 billion in the second quarter, decreasing by 2.8% in comparable currencies versus a year ago. This was mainly due to the timing of the order book. The impact from the conflict in the Middle East remained limited and there have been no new effects on our customer deliveries. We have seen some upward pressure in our fuel and freight costs, but we have managed to offset the impact through our own actions.

The group comparable EBITA margin was 12.7% in the second quarter. Our profitability was lower compared to the previous year, mainly due to lower volumes. Profitability improved in Industrial Equipment but decreased in Industrial Service and Port Solutions.

As a result of good customer activity, our order book increased both sequentially and compared to the previous year. At the end of the quarter, our order book stood at a very high level of EUR 3.4 billion. We have a clearly higher order book for the rest of the year than a year ago and therefore expect higher deliveries for the second half.

In Business Area Industrial Service, order intake was EUR 399 million in the second quarter, increasing by 5.2% in comparable currencies. Net sales decreased slightly to EUR 377 million. Comparable EBITA margin decreased to 21.2% and was mainly driven by lower volumes. The agreement base grew sequentially and by 4.2% in comparable currencies versus a year ago. As part of our continuous business development, we added new features to our AI assisted sales and service delivery tools, including enhancements to the online customer experience.

In Business Area Industrial Equipment, external order intake increased by 18.9% compared to a year ago and reached EUR 350 million. We saw good, continued activity within the defence segment, especially in the Americas, as well as in the power and aviation segments. External sales increased by 9.0% in comparable currencies and amounted to EUR 304 million. The comparable EBITA margin improved to 6.9%, mainly due to higher volumes and positive pricing.

In Business Area Port Solutions, order intake increased by 16.9% in comparable currencies versus a year ago, amounting to EUR 509 million. Net sales, however, decreased by 12.9% to EUR 355 million. The comparable EBITA margin was 10.8%. The decrease was mainly due to lower volumes partly offset by a slight positive impact from the US tariff refunds. At the end of the quarter, Business Area Port Solutions' order book reached EUR 1.8 billion. One of the highlights of the quarter was that we reached our ambition to electrify all our product lines by the end of 2026. Following the launch of the modular Generation D Konecranes lift truck platform with electric reach stackers in May, the whole lift truck product family is now available with electric options.

I am very pleased that we have been active in acquisitions, which have been a cornerstone of Konecranes' growth history. We recently announced that we will acquire a majority interest in Mitsubishi Electric FA Industrial Products in Japan, which is a key step for our geographical expansion. This acquisition enables us to enter one of the largest wire rope hoist markets in the world and further strengthens our global presence. Also, earlier this year we announced acquisitions to expand our APAC Industrial Service presence in Thailand and New Zealand and our crane and port service network in Spain. These are the kind of acquisitions that we do within our core businesses and aim to continue in the future.

Going forward, we expect our demand environment to remain on a healthy level within industrial customer segments. For our port customers, container throughput continues to be on a high level, and the long-term prospects for container handling remain good. However, uncertainty related to geopolitics and trade policy tensions remains high.

We reiterate our financial guidance for year 2026. We expect our net sales to remain approximately on the same level or to increase in 2026 compared to 2025, and our comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level in 2026 compared to 2025.

During the past year, we have been working with our teams to crystalize Konecranes' strategic direction and ambition. We are clearly on the right track, and I believe there is an opportunity for further acceleration. We are committed to our core businesses. They provide clear synergies for us, and there is room to grow there.

Our focus on organic and inorganic growth and long-term shareholder value creation remains strong. We are pleased to give you an update on our strategy and ambitions at a Capital Markets Update event on October 23, 2026. More details will follow closer to the event.



RESULTS WEBCAST FOR ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND MEDIA

A live webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will be arranged today at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English and is presented by President and CEO Marko Tulokas and CFO Teo Ottola. Questions may be presented at the webcast event, and the recording will be published on the company's website later during the day.

The webcast can be watched through the following link:

https://konecranes.events.inderes.com/q2-2026

To ask questions, the telephone conference can be joined by registering through the following link:

https://events.inderes.com/konecranes/q2-2026/dial-in

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.



NEXT REPORT

Konecranes Plc plans to publish its Interim report, January-September 2026 on October 23, 2026.

KONECRANES PLC

Linda Häkkilä

Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Linda Häkkilä,

Vice President, Investor Relations,

tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The information in this report contains forward-looking statements, which are information on Konecranes' current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Konecranes' control that could cause Konecranes' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information in this report, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,500 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2025, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.konecranes.com