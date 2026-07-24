China has released the full texts of three mandatory national standards that impose energy consumption and efficiency limits across the photovoltaic manufacturing value chain. The standards were approved on June 27, published in full on July 22 and will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. They cover polysilicon and germanium production, monocrystalline silicon manufacturing, and the efficiency of crystalline silicon modules and inverters. The most significant changes appear in GB 29447-2026, the revised energy consumption standard for polysilicon and germanium production. The final version is stricter ...

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