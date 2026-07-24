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WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:03
3,180 Euro
-0,62 % -0,020
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BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
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BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of General Meeting

On 7 July 2026, the Company published a shareholder circular incorporating a notice of general meeting (the " Circular") to convene a general meeting to allow Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve shareholder authorities to allot or sell out of treasury further Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to an aggregate amount equal to approximately 20 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury) as at close of business on 2 July 2026 (the " General Meeting").

Following the General Meeting which was held today, the Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including special resolutions 3 and 4.

Resolution

Votes For1

Votes Against

Votes Withheld2

Number

% of votes cast

Number

% of votes cast

Number

Resolution 1 - To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares

10,969,608

99.28%

79,540

0.72%

81,259

Resolution 2 - To authorise the Directors to allot additional Ordinary Shares

10,955,366

99.15%

93,782

0.85%

81,259

Resolution 3 - To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to resolution 1 above or the sale of Ordinary Shares out of treasury

10,924,028

99.01%

109,781

0.99%

96,598

Resolution 4 - to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to resolution 2 above or the sale of Ordinary Shares out of treasury

10,901,859

98.80%

131,902

1.20%

96,646

1 Includes discretionary votes

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'in favour' or 'against' a resolution.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Under UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.

24 July 2026

Enquiries

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika, Corporate Finance

020 7397 1915

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Charles Kilner, Director, Closed End Funds

020 7743 3000

© 2026 PR Newswire
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