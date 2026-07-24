BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of General Meeting

On 7 July 2026, the Company published a shareholder circular incorporating a notice of general meeting (the " Circular") to convene a general meeting to allow Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve shareholder authorities to allot or sell out of treasury further Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to an aggregate amount equal to approximately 20 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury) as at close of business on 2 July 2026 (the " General Meeting").

Following the General Meeting which was held today, the Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including special resolutions 3 and 4.

Resolution Votes For 1 Votes Against Votes Withheld 2 Number % of votes cast Number % of votes cast Number Resolution 1 - To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 10,969,608 99.28% 79,540 0.72% 81,259 Resolution 2 - To authorise the Directors to allot additional Ordinary Shares 10,955,366 99.15% 93,782 0.85% 81,259 Resolution 3 - To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to resolution 1 above or the sale of Ordinary Shares out of treasury 10,924,028 99.01% 109,781 0.99% 96,598 Resolution 4 - to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to resolution 2 above or the sale of Ordinary Shares out of treasury 10,901,859 98.80% 131,902 1.20% 96,646

1 Includes discretionary votes

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'in favour' or 'against' a resolution.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Under UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.

24 July 2026

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