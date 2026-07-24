BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Results of General Meeting
On 7 July 2026, the Company published a shareholder circular incorporating a notice of general meeting (the " Circular") to convene a general meeting to allow Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve shareholder authorities to allot or sell out of treasury further Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to an aggregate amount equal to approximately 20 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury) as at close of business on 2 July 2026 (the " General Meeting").
Following the General Meeting which was held today, the Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including special resolutions 3 and 4.
Resolution
Votes For1
Votes Against
Votes Withheld2
Number
% of votes cast
Number
% of votes cast
Number
Resolution 1 - To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
10,969,608
99.28%
79,540
0.72%
81,259
Resolution 2 - To authorise the Directors to allot additional Ordinary Shares
10,955,366
99.15%
93,782
0.85%
81,259
Resolution 3 - To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to resolution 1 above or the sale of Ordinary Shares out of treasury
10,924,028
99.01%
109,781
0.99%
96,598
Resolution 4 - to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to resolution 2 above or the sale of Ordinary Shares out of treasury
10,901,859
98.80%
131,902
1.20%
96,646
1 Includes discretionary votes
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'in favour' or 'against' a resolution.
Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.
Under UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.
24 July 2026
Enquiries
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
Tunga Chigovanyika, Corporate Finance
020 7397 1915
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Charles Kilner, Director, Closed End Funds
020 7743 3000