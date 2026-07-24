German startup Revolta has launched a high-voltage battery storage system for residential applications based on sodium-ion technology. Each battery module has a capacity of 2.0 kWh, and up to 10 modules can be connected in parallel, enabling the system to reach a total capacity of 20 kWh. The sodium-ion storage unit has a compact design, measuring 284 mm × 186 mm × 260 mm and weighing 19 kg. The module configuration can be freely adapted to scale the system according to individual requirements. A control unit provides the interface between the battery and the inverter. Revolta said it will continue ...

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