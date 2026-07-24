Wildfire smoke limited irradiance across southern and western Ontario and the Great Lakes in mid-July, offsetting otherwise favourable high-pressure conditions. During 10-21 July, GHI around the Great lakes and down into the US Northeast were up to 10% below average. A majority of this losswas due to the reduced clear sky irradiance which was down over 6% in areas, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The muted irradiance result followed a rapid increase in wildfire activity across northern and north-western Ontario. More than 100 fires were active by mid-July, later rising above 180, ...

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