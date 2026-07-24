The PosHYdon pilot project, the world's first initiative to combine offshore wind power, natural gas production and offshore hydrogen production, has produced green hydrogen on the Q13a-A platform in the North Sea, operated by Eni Energy Netherlands. Located about 13 km off the coast of Scheveningen, Q13a-A is the first fully electrified production platform in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The platform converts seawater into demineralized water, which is then used to produce hydrogen via electrolysis powered by offshore wind energy. PosHYdon is backed by DEME, EBN, Eneco, Emerson, Gasunie, ...

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