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WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 13:32
115,00 Euro
+0,22 % +0,25
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,30116,1514:05
114,30116,1514:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 13:36 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Canadian National Railway Company: CN Declares Third-Quarter 2026 Dividend

MONTREAL, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2026 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of ninety-one and a half cents (C$0.9150) per common share will be paid on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2026.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:
MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President, Investor Relations
Media Relationsand Special Projects
(438) 596-4329(514) 399-0052
media@cn.cainvestor.relations@cn.ca

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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