Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Airtopia McAlester Posts Strong First 30 Days: $233,837 in Cash Collected, 99.6% Membership Retention

The Company's newest hybrid cinema-and-entertainment location locked $97,897 in 12-month annual recurring revenue and zero net membership churn through day 30, an early signal for the operating model underpinning Airtopia's broader growth strategy.

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) today announced first 30-day performance results for Airtopia McAlester, the Company's newest location and the hybrid cinema-and-entertainment concept first introduced in the Building Airtopia series. From its public opening on June 13 through day 30 on July 12, the location generated approximately $233,837 in total cash collected and built a recurring membership base with 99.6% retention.

Key Highlights for Investors

Approximately $233,837 in total cash collected from presales and the first 30 operating days, across 9,117 closed orders - an average of approximately $7,270 per day

448 active memberships- 99.6% retention with zero net new cancellations since day 28

Approximately $97,897 in locked 12-month annual recurring revenue, combining $6,349.52 in monthly recurring revenue with $21,703 in annual passes paid upfront

Peak single-day sales of approximately $12,395 (468 orders) recorded on June 27 - two weeks after opening, indicating sustained demand beyond the initial launch period

McAlester's first-month results build on the hybrid format introduced in the Building Airtopia series, combining a modern cinema with attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, and food and beverage under a single roof. Management tracked performance across two windows: a 22-day presale period ahead of the public opening, and the first 30 operating days following the June 13 launch.

Presales from May 22 through June 12 generated approximately $15,733, while point-of-sale revenue across the first 30 operating days totaled approximately $218,104, bringing total cash collected to approximately $233,837. Daily sales ranged from a low of approximately $3,881 (192 orders) on June 16 to a peak of approximately $12,395 (468 orders) on June 27 - a result management notes fell two weeks into operations rather than on opening day, pointing to sustained rather than one-time demand.

The location's recurring membership base grew steadily through the period. Of 450 memberships sold, 448 remained active at day 30, a 99.6% retention rate with only two cancellations recorded. Combined with $21,703 in annual passes paid upfront, the location's locked annual recurring revenue reached approximately $97,897 by day 30 - up from approximately $94,984 two days earlier, with membership count, MRR, and ARR all continuing to climb through the end of the window and no new cancellations recorded in that span.

"McAlester's first month tells us the hybrid model works, not just as a concept, but as a business," said Felix Waller, Founder of Airtopia Adventure Parks and Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "Strong day-one interest is easy. Sustained visitation, upfront annual commitments, and near-zero churn heading into month two are what tell us guests trust what we've built."

Important Considerations

Management notes several factors relevant to interpreting these early results. The 99.6% retention figure reflects the location's opening-month cohort; the 90-day mark will provide a more meaningful read on long-term membership durability. Reported pricing reflects actual amounts paid, including founder and promotional discounts, rather than standard rack rates. The June 27 peak also followed, rather than coincided with, the location's opening day, which management views as an early indicator of sustained rather than launch-driven demand.

Management believes McAlester's early performance offers a useful data point as the Company evaluates its broader growth plans, while cautioning that a single location's opening-month results are not a substitute for results across a larger, more seasoned portfolio.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks provides exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC:LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected revenue, future operating performance, growth initiatives, expansion, memberships, guest demand, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that results at a single location, including Airtopia McAlester, may not be indicative of results at other current or future locations. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID:LNTO

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/airtopia-mcalester-posts-strong-first-30-days-233-837-in-cash-collected-99.6-mem-1193792