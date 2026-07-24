As an unprecedented heatwave continues to affect Tunisia, with high temperatures recorded since July 11, the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG) has authorized low-voltage customers-including households and businesses-to install photovoltaic energy storage systems combined with hybrid inverters. The decision comes as the country's electricity grid faces increasing pressure, with demand reaching record levels due to widespread air conditioning use. The strain on the network has led to recurring power outages, prompting STEG to urge consumers to reduce electricity consumption. The authorization ...

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