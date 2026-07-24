China added 72.07 GW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2026, down 66.04% year on year, according to data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) on July 22. China installed 12.48 GW of new solar capacity in June, down 13.09% from 14.36 GW in the same month last year. By the end of June, the country's total installed power generation capacity had reached 4.04 TW, up 10.8% year on year. Solar capacity totaled 1.27 TW, up 15.8%, while wind power capacity reached 680 GW, an 18.5% increase. Shenzhen Energy said on July 22 that its subsidiary Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd. plans ...

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