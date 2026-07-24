Wi Solar, a developer of commercial photovoltaic systems, and Karl Ditandy GmbH, a company specializing in natural stone, water engineering, and gabion construction, have partnered with mounting system manufacturer Diconal to develop a solution for installing solar modules on gabion structures. Diconal presented the new system at this year's Intersolar Europe trade show in Munich and sees potential applications, including solar installations on noise barriers. The first field test, however, was carried out on a smaller scale with a nine-module array installed at the former State Garden Show site ...

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