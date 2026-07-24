Leadership reveals itself most clearly under pressure. Not when everything is going according to plan, but when decisions go against us, frustration rises, and the outcome we worked towards begins to slip away. The Football World Cup final between Spain and Argentina offered a powerful illustration of this. It showed what collective leadership can achieve, but also how a lack of accountability and emotional control can turn a difficult situation into defeat. This was not simply a lesson about football. It was a lesson for every leader and organisation navigating pressure, uncertainty and change. ...

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