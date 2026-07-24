Fast Track Group: Fast Track Executes Binding Agreement with a Regional Division of a 'Big Three' Global Music Label to Launch a Global Digital Content Platform

Strategic collaboration brings together artist expertise, digital content, and brand partnerships to help artists expand their reach, grow their audiences, and unlock new commercial opportunities across Southeast Asia

Partnership expands Fast Track's revenue streams across multiple channels

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAST TRACK GROUP (NASDAQ: FTRK) ("Fast Track" or the "Company"), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, announced that its subsidiary Fast Track Entertainment ("FTE"), alongside the regional division of one of the world's largest major music label groups (the "Partner"), has entered into a strategic co-brand partnership agreement to establish a Global Digital Content Platform (the "Platform") built to accelerate artist growth, expand Fast Track's portfolio, and unlock new commercial opportunities across Southeast Asia's growing entertainment market. Additional details around the co-brand partnership agreement and the Platform can be found in the Company's Form 6-K filed with the SEC on July 22, 2026.

Marking the first of two strategic co-branded partnership agreements between the two companies, the Platform pairs the Partner's artist expertise and regional music network with FTE's strengths in entertainment partnerships, audience engagement, and regional market activation. Together, the Platform will develop original digital content, creator collaborations, and brand partnerships designed to strengthen artist visibility and deepen fan engagement.

Under this co-branded partnership agreement, FTE will retain 100% IP ownership of content developed through this project and 100% of the rights over the representation of artists signed throughout the project duration. This ownership of content and artists reinforces the Company's strategic evolution from an event and entertainment company into an IP and media company.

Through this partnership and establishment of the Platform, Fast Track is positioned for a long-term financial uplift through diversified revenue opportunities, including: (i) social media platform advertising; (ii) brand partnerships, sponsorships, and advertiser-led campaigns; and (iii) e-commerce sales, while supporting future talent acquisition and the build-out of its own entertainment ecosystem across Southeast Asia. Fast Track will also serve as the paymaster and lead operator of the project, with net profits distributed at a 90/10 split between FTE and the Partner, respectively.

Supporting Artist Growth in a Digital-First Entertainment Landscape

As audiences increasingly discover and follow artists through digital platforms, building durable fan communities has become central to artist development. The Platform supports that shift with original content, social-first campaigns, creator collaborations, and digital experiences. Emerging, niche, legacy, and comeback artists can gain visibility, deepen fan relationships, and build momentum toward wider commercial recognition through the Platform, while also enabling fans to engage more directly with artists and communities around niche genres through experiences that extend beyond passive digital consumption. The Platform also opens a new channel for brands to reach engaged audiences through authentic entertainment partnerships, connecting artists, creators, and commercial partners around shared digital experiences.

Unlocking New Opportunities Through Strategic Collaboration

Under this engagement, the Partner will provide access to its regional artist roster, key industry relationships, regional marketing resources, distribution channels, promotional networks, and strategic brand and sponsorship opportunities. FTE will leverage its experience in entertainment partnerships, audience engagement, and commercial activations across Southeast Asia to lead project execution and manage day-to-day operations. Together, FTE and the Partner will strategically collaborate on content ideation and programming strategy while expanding the digital IP channel portfolio and creator pipeline. By combining these complementary strengths, the Platform creates long-term value for artists, commercial partners, and audiences while contributing to the continued growth of Southeast Asia's entertainment industry.

Management Commentary

Harris Lim, CEO of Fast Track Entertainment, commented: "At Fast Track Entertainment, we believe artists thrive when they have opportunities to connect with audiences well beyond individual releases. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment with our new partner to help artists build visibility, deepen fan engagement, and unlock new commercial opportunities through meaningful digital experiences that resonate across the growing Southeast Asia entertainment market. This co-branded partnership lets us bring a nimble, pioneering model to life while drawing on the assurance of enterprise-backed quality. It lays the ideal foundation for the joint venture we aim to eventually build."

Fast Track intends to leverage its recently secured strategic capital to accelerate its collaboration with the Partner and activate the Platform. As upfront capital investment is required to launch the Platform and advance the project pipeline, the strategic capital is expected to expedite activation and strengthen execution capacity.

This co-branded partnership was established pursuant to the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding on July 6, 2026. The agreement will last until December 31, 2026 or until a joint venture agreement is met between Fast Track and the Partner. While the Partner holds the right of first refusal for the establishment of a joint venture, Fast Track reserves the right to extend the work of this co-brand partnership with another entity if no extension or joint venture is met by December 31, 2026 with the Partner. As this collaboration represents a pioneering blueprint for the industry, Fast Track and the Partner believe that beginning with a co-brand partnership before establishing a formal joint venture is the most effective approach to bring this innovative model to market with speed, quality, and reduced risk, while allowing for continued refinement and iteration ahead of a fully realized JV.

About FAST TRACK GROUP

FAST TRACK GROUP (Nasdaq: FTRK) is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since its inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation as the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.

Fast Track Entertainment (FTE) is a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), shaping global entertainment from Asia through celebrity partnerships, artist representation and live entertainment experiences. Founded in Singapore in 2012, FTE has built a strong track record working with global and Korean celebrities such as Jessica Jung, MINNIE of i-dle and TREASURE, and most recently signed KIIRAS, a six-member K-pop girl group, for global live entertainment and concert tour representation across the APAC region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus, and other reports it files with the SEC, before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Media Enquiries

Fast Track Entertainment

Judy Ang | Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: judy.ang@ftentertainmentglobal.com