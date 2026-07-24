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WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hindustan Zinc Reports Record Q1 Net Profit of US$ 578 Million, Up 145% YoY; Highest-Ever EBITDA Driven by Strong Production and Lowest Cost of Production

UDAIPUR and MUMBAI, India, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top 10 silver producers globally, commenced FY27 with its strongest-ever first-quarter performance. The company reported best-ever quarterly revenue from operations of US$ 1,453 million, up 77% YoY, highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of US$ 854 million, up 109% YoY, and record quarterly net profit of US$ 578 million, up 145% YoY. The robust financial performance was underpinned by its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production of 268 KT and the lowest-ever quarterly zinc cost of production of US$ 851 per tonne, reflecting sustained operational excellence, disciplined cost management and industry-leading competitiveness.

Hindustan Zinc delivered record profitability, strong cash generation and resilient margins, reinforcing its position among the world's lowest-cost zinc producers while creating a strong platform for long-term growth.

The Board has appointed Mr. Amarendu Prakash as Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director effective August 01, 2026. A distinguished leader with over three decades of experience in India's steel sector, he previously served as Chairman & Managing Director of SAIL. Mr. Amit Gupta assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer effective June 01, 2026, bringing deep expertise in strategic finance and capital allocation.

Commenting on the performance, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have started the year on a strong note with our highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production of 268 KT for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our world-class assets and our relentless focus on operational excellence. Our debottlenecking initiatives continue to enhance refined metal production and reinforce our position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers. As demand for zinc continues to be driven by infrastructure and the energy transition, we remain committed to delivering responsible growth and long-term value for our stakeholders."

Note:
Quarterly zinc cost of production is excluding royalty and is the lowest since underground transition
USD-INR rate is 94.58 for the quarter

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2025 for the third consecutive year and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-reports-record-q1-net-profit-of-us-578-million-up-145-yoy-highest-ever-ebitda-driven-by-strong-production-and-lowest-cost-of-production-302834148.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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