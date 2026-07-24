RedChip Companies, Inc.: VENU and Proactive Sustainable Bonds Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with VENU Holding Corp. (NYSE American:VENU) and Proactive Sustainable Bonds (Sustainable Bonds) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, July 26, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

VENU: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/venu_access

Sustainable Bonds: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/psb_access

JW Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the company's strategy to redefine the live entertainment industry through the development of premium, multi-season, multi-configuration entertainment destinations built in partnership with municipalities across the United States. Roth explains how the company's public-private partnership model, fractional ownership sales, and sale-leaseback financing strategy help fund growth while minimizing shareholder dilution. He also highlights VENU's diversified revenue model, strategic operating partnerships with leading live entertainment companies, and differentiated business model designed to reduce execution risk while participating in the long-term growth of the live music industry. With a growing pipeline of municipal partnerships, a scalable development platform, and increasing demand for premium live entertainment experiences, VENU believes it is well positioned to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments of the entertainment market.

Dr. Canaan Van Williams, CEO of Sustainable Bonds, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the company's strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for workforce and affordable housing through the acquisition, renovation, and operation of existing housing assets. Van Williams explains how the company's focus on naturally occurring affordable housing properties enables it to rapidly improve communities through infrastructure upgrades, operational enhancements, and energy-efficient renovations while preserving affordability for residents. He also highlights the resilience of the affordable housing sector across economic cycles, the company's track record of operational execution and investor distributions, and its impact-driven investment approach aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. With a multi-state portfolio, decades of industry experience, and a significant addressable market driven by America's persistent housing shortage, Proactive Sustainable Bonds believes it is well positioned to generate long-term value for investors while helping address one of the nation's most pressing social and economic challenges.

VENU and Sustainable Bonds are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About VENU Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American:VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth's Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Billboard, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Boston Common Golf, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU's website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Proactive Sustainable Bonds

Proactive Sustainable Bonds is a real estate-backed investment platform focused on the acquisition, renovation, stabilization, and operation of workforce and affordable housing assets across the United States, supported by third-party verification, independent due diligence, a multi-state portfolio, and a demonstrated track record of value creation and investor distributions.

For more information, please visit sustainablebonds.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/venu-and-proactive-sustainable-bonds-interviews-to-air-nationall-1195692