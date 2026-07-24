SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS (UK) LIMITED: THE FOLD INN: Samsung Brings Foldable Innovation to an Iconic London Pub Experience

Samsung opens The Fold Inn, a first-of-its-kind London pub experience, to mark the launch of its latest Galaxy Z series devices





Located in Soho and open to Londoners tomorrow and Saturday, The Fold Inn offers immersive experiences and hands-on access to the new devices along with three bespoke pints from a distinctive, folded bar

















LONDON, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung has today unveiled The Fold Inn, a one-of-a-kind London pub inspired by its all-new foldable devices. Located in the heart of London, the immersive experience reimagines a traditional pub through the lens of leading foldable design.

The opening follows Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in London yesterday, where three new Galaxy Z series devices were revealed. Like the London pub, the new Galaxy Z Fold devices offer something for everyone. The Fold Inn invites guests to experience the design, creativity and versatility that have defined the Galaxy Z series since 2019, reimagined through one of London's most iconic social spaces.

Featuring a striking folded bar, The Fold Inn serves a bespoke drinks menu inspired by the new line-up, with each signature serve reflecting the unique personality and purpose of a different device through a distinct area of London:

The Soho Sipper

Inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold8

For those who always have something new to watch. A new kind of foldable experience built for those who want to explore, discover, and get immersed in their favourite content.

The City Pour

Inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

For the productivity pros. Built for multitaskers who balance work and play with ease.

The Shoreditch Pint

Inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip8

For the style-setters. A folding pool table takes centre stage in a space designed for those who turn heads, set trends and always control the playlist.

The new Galaxy Z series turns seven generations of foldable leadership into three distinct foldable experiences built for productivity, immersive discovery and self-expression.

Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe, said: "From the very beginning, Samsung has redefined what's possible with foldable technology. The Fold Inn brings that spirit to life, reimagining one of London's most iconic institutions to celebrate our latest foldable lineup. With a Galaxy Z series device designed for every lifestyle, we're inviting people to experience our latest foldable innovations in an unexpected setting that celebrates creativity, culture and the best of London."

For more information, visit: Samsung.com

Notes to Editors:

For all press enquiries: Samsung@freuds.com

About the Galaxy Z Series Devices

Galaxy Z Fold8

Reimagined for users who want a foldable that feels natural in the moments when curiosity turns into deeper discovery. Fold8 introduces a form factor designed to move easily from quick interactions on the cover screen to deeper viewing, reading and gaming on the main display. With Samsung's lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet, intuitive display ratios and long-lasting performance, Fold8 makes it easier to get the most out of the content, stories and ideas that matter.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

Ultra represents Galaxy's highest standard for performance, capability and innovation. With Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, that standard meets Samsung's most advanced foldable design. Its expansive 8-inch main displayi opens up a productive workspace for multitasking, while its advanced camera system and long-lasting battery support creation throughout the day. All of this comes in Galaxy's slimmest Z Fold design yet - it measures just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighs 215g1, pushing the standard for productivity on the go.

Galaxy Z Flip8

Built for users who want their phone to feel as dynamic as they are. Designed around quick interactions, personal expression and AI-native experiences, Flip8 brings the power of Galaxy AI closer to everyday moments through a reimagined FlexWindow and uniquely flexible Flip form factor. At just 180g1 and 6.1mm thin, Samsung's slimmest and lightest Flip10 brings information, actions and creativity closer to everyday moments.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Haran. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

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