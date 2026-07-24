Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed ARM(Armor Protocol) at 04:00pm on July 23, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/arm_usdt

About ARM(Armor Protocol)

Armor brings trustless group savings to Web3 - transparent pools, open bidding, automated distributions, cross-chain support, and proactive security layers.

Why ARM(Armor Protocol)

The platform provides a decentralized operating infrastructure that allows users to create or participate in customized financial circles with variable parameter settings. Through an automated internal bidding mechanism, Armor Protocol allows capital pools to dynamically recalibrate according to immediate participant liquidity needs, enabling optimized access for early requesters while systematically rewarding passive capital depositors. Operating under a strict zero-fee framework for its core pooling functions, the infrastructure provides programmatic execution pathways for diverse applications, ranging from family-and-friends initiatives to commercial rotating credit arrangements and localized web3 microfinance structures.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Armor Protocol

Armor Protocol Token Symbol: ARM

ARM Total Supply: 200,000,000

Learn More ARM(Armor Protocol)

Website: https://armorprotocol.net/

X: https://x.com/ArmorProtocol

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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Source: LBank