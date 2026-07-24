Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market worth $7.29 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market is projected to grow from USD 4.34 billion in 2026 to USD 7.29 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period.

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Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 3.91 billion

USD 3.91 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 4.34 billion

USD 4.34 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.29 billion

USD 7.29 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.9%

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by the growing complexity of enterprise networks, including increasing encrypted traffic, unmanaged devices, and hybrid and multi-cloud environments, which are limiting the effectiveness of traditional security tools.

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a larger market share of 74.1% in 2026.

By network environment, the cloud networks segment is expected to record the highest growth rate of 13.5% during the forecast period.

By organization size, large enterprises are expected to dominate the market in 2026.

By vertical, the healthcare segment will witness the fastest growth rate of 14.1% during the forecast period.

North America is likely to account for the largest share of 42.1% of the network detection and response (NDR) market in 2026.

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The increasing adoption of metadata-driven threat detection is driving demand for NDR solutions as organizations seek scalable and efficient ways to identify sophisticated cyber threats. By analyzing network metadata instead of storing full packet captures, NDR platforms enable faster threat detection, lower storage requirements, and improved visibility across large, distributed enterprise environments.

By vertical, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare sector is experiencing rapid digital transformation through the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), connected medical devices, telemedicine platforms, and cloud-based healthcare applications. These advancements have significantly expanded the attack surface, making healthcare organizations frequent targets of ransomware, data breaches, and advanced persistent threats. NDR solutions provide continuous network visibility, behavioral analytics, and AI-driven threat detection to identify malicious activity across complex IT and medical device environments. In addition, stringent data privacy regulations and increasing investments in cybersecurity infrastructure are encouraging healthcare providers and life sciences organizations to strengthen their network security capabilities.

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By solution, the software segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.

Software platforms form the foundation of NDR deployments by delivering continuous network monitoring, behavioral analytics, and AI-driven threat detection. They analyze network traffic and metadata in real time to identify anomalies, lateral movement, ransomware, and other sophisticated attacks that traditional security tools may miss. Modern NDR software integrates seamlessly with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and threat intelligence platforms, enabling centralized visibility and automated incident response across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Cloud-native architectures, scalable deployment models, and continuous advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning further strengthen the value proposition of software-based NDR solutions for enterprises.

By region, Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid expansion in digital infrastructure, cloud adoption, and enterprise connectivity, creating an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. Rising cyberattacks targeting businesses, government agencies, and critical infrastructure have accelerated investments in advanced network security technologies. Organizations across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are adopting AI-powered NDR solutions to strengthen network visibility, detect sophisticated threats, and improve incident response. Government-led cybersecurity initiatives, expanding data center investments, increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and growing digital transformation across industries are further driving demand for NDR solutions throughout the region.

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Top Companies in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market:

The Top Companies in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market are Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), IBM (US), OpenText (Canada), HPE (US), Darktrace (UK), Rapid7 (US), Fortinet (US), NETSCOUT (US), Sangfor (China), Stellar Cyber (US), ExtraHop (US), Vectra AI (US), Arista Networks (US), Trellix (US), NetWitness (US), Sophos (UK), Corelight (US), Stamus Networks (US), Lumu Technologies (US), Logpoint (Denmark), ManageEngine (US), Gatewatcher (France), ThreatBook (China), Gigamon (US), NIKSUN (US), Hillstone Networks (US), LinkShadow (UAE), Plixer (US), Exeon Analytics (Switzerland), Fidelis Security (US), Progress Software (US), Greycortex (Czech Republic), IronNet (US), Trend Micro (Japan), MixMode (US), Jizo AI (US), and Verizon (US).

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Network Security Market By Solution (Firewall/Next Generation Firewall, Secure Web Gateways, Unified Threat Management, Network Detection & Response, Network Access Control), Network Environment (Branch, Campus, Data Center)- Global Forecast to 2030

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market by Solution (Native XDR, Open/Multi-vendor XDR), Service (Managed XDR/XDR as a Service), Attack Surface (Endpoint Detection, Network Detection, Cloud Workload Detection) - Global Forecast to 2030

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