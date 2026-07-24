Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Brompton Funds (TSX: CLSA) ("Brompton") is pleased to announce an increase in the monthly distribution of Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF (the "ETF"), due to its strong performance, to $0.235 per unit for record dates from July to September 20261. The new distribution rate of $2.82 per annum, or 15.2% based on the TSX closing price of $18.55 on July 23, 2026, represents a 30.6% annualized increase from second quarter 2026 distributions.

Since inception in March 2025 to June 30, 2026, the ETF had a cumulative total return of 111.1%. The ETF posted a 1-year return of 84.0% which has significantly outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index by 51.1%.1

CLSA provides a diversified portfolio of split corp. Class A shares in one ETF with high, tax efficient monthly distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation.

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date July 31, 2026 August 11, 2026 August 31, 2026 September 9, 2026 September 30, 2026 October 8, 2026



About Brompton Funds

1Annual Compound Returns as at June 30, 2026

1-year Since Inception Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF 84.0% 79.3% S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index 32.9% 32.7%

Returns are for the periods ended June 30, 2026 and are unaudited. Inception date March 20, 2025. The since inception total return of 111.1% represents total cumulative, non-annualized return from March 20, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The table shows the ETF's annualized compound return for each period indicated. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the ETF on its units during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the ETF. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETF will perform in the future.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306407

Source: Brompton Funds Limited