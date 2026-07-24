Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Michael Kovacs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs ("Harvest" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF:

Harvest International High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HHII)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNBkf3mY94s

HHII is a multi-sector portfolio of publicly listed international equities, designed to generate monthly income. "We are proud to further expand our High Income Shares lineup with HHII, a diversified international portfolio built to provide monthly income while capturing potential growth," said Michael Kovacs. "HHII provides an all-in-one international portfolio, complementing our popular HHIS and HHIC ETFs and joining Canada's largest and leading single stock ETF suite."

Harvest ETFs is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager that was founded in 2009. It manages over $12 billion in assets for Canadian investors. Harvest ETFs believes in building and preserving wealth through the long-term ownership of high-quality businesses, generating consistent, reliable income through covered call strategies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306412

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange