Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - As a result of strong performance over the past year1, Brompton Funds (TSX: BDIV) (TSX: BFIN) (TSX: BFIN.U) (TSX: BGIE) (TSX: BLOV) (TSX: BMAX) (TSX: EDGF) (TSX: TLF) (TSX: TLF.U) is pleased to announce increased monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):

Ticker Amount Per Unit Annualized

% Increase Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.140 12.0% Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.150 7.1% BFIN.U US$ 0.165 6.5% Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF BGIE Cdn$ 0.165 10.0% Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.095 11.8% Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.130 4.0% Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.070 7.7% Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.175 9.4% TLF.U US$ 0.190 11.8%

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date July 31, 2026 August 11, 2026 August 31, 2026 September 9, 2026 September 30, 2026 October 8, 2026

1Annual Compound Returns as at June 30, 2026

1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Since

Inception Since

Inception Inception

Date BDIV 20.6% 20.3% 11.2% - 10.3% - Oct. 17, 2018 BFIN 22.3% 24.0% 10.1% - 10.8% - Oct. 17, 2018 BFIN.U 22.3% 24.7% 10.4% - - 13.0% Aug. 8, 2019 BGIE 21.6% 22.0% 14.0% - 14.7% - Apr. 30, 2020 BLOV 19.6% 12.6% 8.7% - 9.8% - Apr. 30, 2020 BMAX 22.9% 19.3% - - 18.6% - Oct. 18, 2022 EDGF 13.2% 13.8% 7.5% - 8.2% - July 21, 2017 TLF 49.7% 30.0% 19.0% 22.5% 16.3% - May 20, 2011 TLF.U 52.7% 32.2% 20.7% - - 24.6% Aug. 8, 2019

Returns are for the periods ended June 30, 2026 and are unaudited. Inception dates are noted in the table above. The table shows each ETF's compound return for each period indicated. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the ETFs on its units during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the ETFs. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETFs will perform in the future.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306410

Source: Brompton Funds Limited