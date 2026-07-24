Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Brompton Funds (TSX: BEPR) (TSX: BEPR.U) (TSX: BPRF) (TSX: BPRF.U) (TSX: HIG) (TSX: HIG.U) (TSX: SPLT) announces monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):

Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF BEPR Cdn$ 0.0600 BEPR.U US$ 0.0650 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.1100 BPRF.U US$ 0.1100 Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$ 0.0550 HIG.U US$ 0.0550 Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF SPLT Cdn$ 0.0550

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date July 31, 2026 August 11, 2026 August 31, 2026 September 9, 2026 September 30, 2026 October 8, 2026

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306408

Source: Brompton Funds Limited