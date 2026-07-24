Temperature Management Systems Market worth $4.58 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Temperature Management Systems Market is projected to reach USD 4.58 billion by 2031 from USD 3.56 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 255 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Temperature Management Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Temperature Management Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.56 billion

USD 3.56 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.58 billion

USD 4.58 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.2%

Temperature Management Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The influence of clinical applications on the temperature management systems market is driven by the growing emphasis on maintaining normothermia during surgical procedures, increasing adoption of targeted temperature management in critical care, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders. Key application areas for temperature management systems include general surgery, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, thoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgery. High-growth applications in this market include therapeutic hypothermia following cardiac arrest, perioperative temperature management during complex surgical procedures, neonatal thermoregulation, neurocritical care, and trauma management, as healthcare providers increasingly focus on reducing complications and improving patient outcomes.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By product, patient warming systems accounted for the largest market share of 73.0% in 2025.

By care setting, perioperative care accounted for the largest market share of 52.8% in 2025.

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The increasing volume of surgical procedures, rising incidence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders, and growing emphasis on maintaining normothermia during perioperative care. The market is benefiting from the increasing adoption of targeted temperature management (TTM) protocols in critical care settings, particularly for post-cardiac arrest management, neonatal care, and traumatic brain injury treatment. Rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of unintended perioperative hypothermia, coupled with expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing critical care admissions, is further accelerating demand for temperature management systems.

Market growth can be attributed to continuous technological advancements in patient warming and cooling technologies, including automated temperature regulation, non-invasive surface warming systems, and intravascular temperature management devices, which are improving clinical outcomes and workflow efficiency. The integration of advanced monitoring capabilities, smart control systems, and connectivity-enabled platforms has enhanced temperature precision, patient safety, and clinical decision-making. Increasing demand for effective temperature management across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and emergency care settings is driving the adoption of advanced temperature management solutions. Forced-air warming systems, conductive warming technologies, intravascular cooling systems, and surface cooling devices are increasingly being utilized to support perioperative normothermia, therapeutic hypothermia, and fever management while ensuring compliance with evidence-based clinical guidelines.

By care setting, the perioperative care segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The temperature management systems market, by care setting, is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and other applications. Among these, the perioperative care segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing volume of surgical procedures performed globally and the growing emphasis on maintaining perioperative normothermia to improve patient outcomes. Perioperative temperature management has become a standard clinical practice, as unintended hypothermia during surgery is associated with several complications, including surgical-site infections, excessive blood loss, prolonged anesthesia recovery, and extended hospital stay.

By application, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The temperature management systems market, by application, is segmented into general surgery, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. The dominance of the general surgery segment is attributed to the high volume of general surgical procedures performed globally and the widespread use of temperature management systems to maintain perioperative normothermia. General surgeries, including abdominal, gastrointestinal, colorectal, and hernia procedures, often involve prolonged operating times and the administration of anesthesia, both of which increase the risk of inadvertent hypothermia.

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North America dominated the temperature management systems market in 2025.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the temperature management systems market in 2025. The region's dominance is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and early adoption of advanced patient care technologies. In addition, the increasing volume of surgical procedures, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders, and the rising number of critical care admissions have significantly increased the demand for temperature management systems across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The presence of well-established healthcare institutions, including major academic medical centers and large integrated hospital networks, along with favorable reimbursement policies and strong clinical adherence to perioperative normothermia and targeted temperature management (TTM) guidelines, further supports market growth in North America. Moreover, continuous investments in healthcare modernization, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and growing emphasis on improving patient outcomes continue to drive the regional market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Temperature Management Systems companies include Solventum Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE HealthCare (US), and Stryker Corporation (US), among others.

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