Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Growth in Assets, Loans, Deposits and Equity for the First Half of 2026

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), reported strong financial results for the second quarter and the year ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.

  • Earnings per share of $2.57, compared to $2.02 in the prior-year quarter.

  • Net interest income before the provision increased 19.1% year over year to $8.2 million.

  • Net income increased 26.1% year over year to $5.4 million.

  • Total assets increased to $875.5 million, up $52.9 million, or 6.4%, from December 31, 2025.

  • Net loans grew to $714.3 million, an increase of $50.1 million, or 7.5%, from December 31, 2025.

  • Deposits totaled $784.1 million, an increase of $34.5 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2025.

Income Statement Review

The Company reported net income totaled $2.9 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. The increase was driven primarily by strong growth in net interest income, partially offset by higher operating expenses reflecting continued investment in personnel, technology, and infrastructure. Net interest income increased to $8.2 million, up $1.3 million, or 19.1%, from the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses expensed was $285 thousand for the quarter, reflecting continued loan growth and management's assessment of current economic conditions and portfolio credit quality. Noninterest income remained stable at $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025. Noninterest expense increased to $5.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to compensation and benefits, occupancy costs, and technology-related expenses.

Net income totaled $5.4 million, or $4.91 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.3 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $16.0 million, compared to $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 21.0% increase. Noninterest income was $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the same period ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expenses were $10.5 million, compared to $9.0 million for the same period ended June 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Performance

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's unaudited consolidated total assets were $875.5 million, an increase of $52.9 million from $822.6 million at December 31, 2025. Driven by continued loan demand across the Company's branch network, net loan balances grew $50.1 million to $714.3 million, compared to $664.2 million at December 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $95.2 million at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased to $784.1 million at quarter-end, reflecting strong core deposit growth. Liquidity remained solid, with $38.7 million in cash and due from banks. Long-term borrowings increased $3.0 million to $14.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.2 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was due to a $3 million subordinated debt issuance in June 2026.

Stockholders' equity totaled $60.7 million, compared to $55.8 million at year-end, driven by quarterly earnings and a $3 million downstream of capital to the Bank.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the second quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are very pleased with our performance during the first half of 2026, which reflects the continued execution of our long-term strategic plan and the strength of our relationship banking model. Our strong earnings growth was driven by disciplined balance sheet management, continued expansion of net interest income, and the outstanding efforts of our employees to build lasting customer relationships throughout the markets we serve.

During the quarter, we successfully completed a $3.0 million private placement of subordinated debt, further strengthening our capital position and providing additional financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives. This transaction reflects the confidence investors have in KS Bank and positions us well to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.

Reflecting the Company's continued financial strength and confidence in our future, our Board of Directors approved a 13.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share. We believe our shareholders are among our most important stakeholders, and we are pleased that our continued growth and strong financial performance have enabled us to reward their confidence and long-term investment while maintaining the capital necessary to support future growth.

We remain committed to disciplined growth, maintaining exceptional asset quality, investing in our people and technology, and delivering the personalized service that has defined KS Bank for more than 102 years.

While our first-half of 2026 results were encouraging, we recognize that the economic outlook remains uncertain. Future financial performance will continue to be influenced by the interest rate environment, Federal Reserve policy decisions, competitive pricing pressures for deposits, and broader market volatility. Regardless of these external factors, we remain committed to prudent risk management, strong capital and liquidity, and creating long-term value for our shareholders while serving the financial needs of our customers and communities."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 13.3% increase in quarterly dividends of $0.34 per share for stockholders of record as of July 27, 2026, with payment to be made on August 6, 2026.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.01% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 9.02% as of December 31, 2025. Effective July 1, 2026, federal bank regulatory agencies finalized the rule to modify the Community Bank Leverage Ratio from nine percent to eight percent.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
(919) 938-3101

Regina J Smith
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

June 30, 2026

December 31,

(unaudited)

2025*

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks:

Interest-earning

$

31,615

$

30,244

Noninterest-earning

6,287

5,259

Time Deposit

746

746

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

94,515

95,158

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

1,065

498

Loans

719,789

669,267

Less allowance for loan losses

(5,482

)

(5,062

)

Net loans

714,307

664,205

Accrued interest receivable

3,254

3,078

Foreclosed assets, net

450

500

Property and equipment, net

14,021

13,603

Other assets

9,214

9,312

Total assets

$

875,474

$

822,603

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

$

784,100

$

749,601

Short-term borrowings

10,000

-

Long-term borrowings

14,248

11,248

Accrued interest payable

371

405

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,067

5,505

Total liabilities

814,786

766,759

Stockholder's Equity:

Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

1,359

1,359

Retained earnings, substantially restricted

65,591

60,814

Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss)

(6,262

)

(6,329

)

Total stockholders' equity

60,688

55,844

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

875,474

$

822,603

* Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

30-Jun

30-Jun

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income:

Loans

$

11,582

$

9,604

$

22,708

$

18,560

Investment securities

Taxable

622

575

1,242

1,135

Tax-exempt

182

180

367

361

Dividends

8

6

15

12

Interest-bearing deposits

410

212

824

343

Total interest and dividend income

12,804

10,577

25,156

20,411

Interest expense:

Deposits

4,426

3,510

8,828

6,824

Borrowings

161

166

314

354

Total interest expense

4,587

3,676

9,142

7,178

Net interest income

8,217

6,901

16,014

13,233

Provision for loan losses

285

338

664

533

Net interest income after

provision for loan losses

7,932

6,563

15,350

12,700

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

394

365

761

690

Fees from trust services

460

371

903

742

Other income

239

324

426

540

Total noninterest income

1,093

1,060

2,090

1,972

Noninterest expenses:

Compensation and benefits

3,204

2,883

6,284

5,552

Occupancy and equipment

749

611

1,468

1,271

Data processing & outside service fees

357

291

692

555

Advertising

63

76

114

129

Other

995

806

1,906

1,537

Total noninterest expenses

5,368

4,667

10,464

9,044

Income before income taxes

3,657

2,956

6,976

5,628

Income tax

806

715

1,535

1,312

Net income

$

2,851

$

2,241

$

5,441

$

4,316

Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$

2.57

$

2.02

$

4.91

$

3.89

SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ks-bancorp-inc.-ksbi-reports-strong-growth-in-assets-loans-deposits-1195701

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.