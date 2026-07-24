Post Oak Group Advises on Successful Sale of Philadelphia-Based Computer Solutions Business to Search Fund-Backed Acquirer

Post Oak Group, recently named the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas, announced the successful completion of the sale of a Philadelphia-based computer solutions business to a search fund-backed acquirer.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Post Oak Group, recently named the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas, announced the successful completion of the sale of a Philadelphia-based computer solutions business to a search fund-backed acquirer. Both the seller and acquirer were headquartered in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

The transaction represents a strategic transition for the business and positions the company for its next phase of growth under new ownership. In accordance with the parties' wishes, additional details regarding the transaction remain confidential.

The Post Oak Group served as exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. The engagement was led by David Chua, Managing Partner of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions practice, alongside Scott Schopen, who together oversaw a comprehensive process that included strategic positioning, buyer engagement, transaction structuring, and disciplined execution through closing.

"Search fund acquirers bring a level of operational focus and long-term commitment that resonates with founders who care deeply about what happens to their business after they step away," said Chua. "This transaction is a good example of how the right buyer profile, paired with a disciplined process, can deliver an outcome that works for everyone at the table."

The process included comprehensive market positioning, targeted outreach to strategic and financial buyers, and the creation of competitive dynamics among qualified acquirers. The result was a transaction that achieved both valuation objectives and a strong cultural and operational fit between buyer and seller.

With a track record spanning 12 countries and more than $82 billion in completed transactions, Post Oak Group's leadership team brings more than 250 years of combined experience across capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and a wide range of industry specializations. The firm's recognition as the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas reflects this differentiated positioning, a testament to its ability to combine institutional-grade execution with the responsiveness and customization that middle-market clients require.

The firm's international reach spans North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and select markets in Asia, supported by long-standing relationships with institutional investors, family offices, strategic acquirers, and private equity sponsors across the globe. This global network continues to support transactions like this one, connecting middle-market businesses with the right partners regardless of geography.

This transaction further reflects The Post Oak Group's continued commitment to delivering institutional-quality advisory services across middle-market M&A transactions, strategic exits, and founder-led business sales.

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group is a leading Houston-based investment bank serving the middle market with a comprehensive suite of mergers & acquisitions and capital markets advisory services. The firm provides founders, shareholders, and investors with institutional-grade guidance across the full lifecycle of a transaction, from growth capital through strategic exits.

For more information, please visit postoakgroup.co.

Media Contact

Organization: Post Oak Group

Contact Person Name: David Chua

Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/

Email: info@postoakgroup.co

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-advises-on-successful-sale-of-philadelphia-based-c-1195697