The journey of the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026 continues in Canada. The Italian Navy's Training Ship has just arrived in the province of Québec. It will stay in Québec City till July 27th and in Montreal from July 29th to August 3rd, continuing to showcase to the world the beauty, identity, cultural exchange, and culture of Italy and the Italian people. Over 1.5 million Canadians of Italian origin and about 160,000 Italian citizens live in Canada (28% of whom reside within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of Italy in Montreal). This presence makes the Canadian leg of the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026 even more significant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724861929/en/

Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026 The Italian Navy's Training Ship

Announced by Minister of Defence of the Government of the Italian Republic Guido Crosetto, the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026 is an initiative of the Italian Ministry of Defence and the Italian Navy, produced by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. The project is developed in collaboration with: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italian Ministry of Culture, Italian Minister for Sport and Youth and Italian Minister for Disabilities

The Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026 is supported by ITA Italian Trade Agency, Fiera di Verona-Vinitaly, and Enel.

In Québec City, the Amerigo Vespucci is taking part in the 7th edition of the Rendez-vous naval de Québec, the prestigious international gathering of ships, held in the port of Québec City on the banks of the St. Lawrence River from July 23rd to 26th. For the 2026 edition, it will host six large military sailing ships, three next-generation vessels representing the Canadian Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and the Royal Canadian Navy. The public will be able to admire these extraordinary vessels moored in the harbor and board them free of charge during visiting hours.

During the stop in Québec City, the Amerigo Vespucci, ambassador of Italian excellence around the world, on Saturday July 25thwill host the presentation of the next Vinitaly.USA, scheduled to take place in New York on October 26th and 27th 2026.

Veronafiere, Vinitaly, and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will present Vinitaly.USA during a meeting focused on the role of Italian wine in the North American market. The event will gather several Italian institutions providing a forum to discuss on wine quality, production culture, and regional diversity, key themes of the upcoming Vinitaly.USA 2026, the benchmark event for those seeking to showcase and promote the excellence of Italian wine overseas.

Speakers will include the Italian Ambassador to Canada Alessandro Cattaneo, President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Matteo Zoppas, the Chief Executive Officer of Difesa Servizi S.p.A. Luca Andreoli, the President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, and the Managing Director of Vinitaly International Stevie Kim, preceded by a welcome address from the Commanding officer of ITS Amerigo Vespucci Captain Nicasio Falica.

The Amerigo Vespucci will be open to the public free of charge, without reservations, and on a first-come, first-served basis on July 25th and 26th. For more information and details, visit www.tourvespucci.it

Link to photos and videos: https://tinyurl.com/45thya36

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724861929/en/

Contacts:

Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026 Press Office press@tourvespucci.it