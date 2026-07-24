London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Bruno Wang and Pure Land Foundation have launched Queer, Asian & Visible, a new digital film series created in collaboration with British-Chinese artist, musician and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Le Fil.





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Available on YouTube and Instagram, the series follows Bruno Wang Is Exploring Queer Asian Identity with RuPaul's Drag Race Star Le Fil preparing for a performance. Rather than focusing on the spectacle of drag, the films use the process behind it to open a wider conversation about creative expression, Asian heritage, queerness and belonging.

As Le Fil applies make-up, chooses jewellery and prepares clothing, the conversation moves between public identity and private selfhood. The films offer a more personal view of the experiences behind the confidence, glamour and theatricality audiences may associate with Le Fil's work.

Known for bringing together music, fashion, visual art and drag, Le Fil has become one of the United Kingdom's most recognisable queer Asian artists. Le Fil appeared in the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK before returning to the franchise for the second season of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

Created by the Pure Land Foundation under the direction of Bruno Wang as Executive Producer, Queer, Asian & Visible reflects the Foundation's belief that culture and storytelling can help people understand experiences beyond their own.

Bruno Wang, founder of the Pure Land Foundation, said: "Compassion begins with seeing another person's humanity. So often, we meet people through labels, headlines or public performances. These films invite us to slow down and spend time with the quieter moments that exist before all of that, moments of reflection, vulnerability and becoming."

The collaboration presents visibility not simply as a public act, but as something shaped privately over time. Through Le Fil's reflections, the series considers what it means to understand and express an identity that has not always been fully recognised by the wider culture.

The films form part of a wider programme of cultural work supported by Bruno Wang through the Pure Land Foundation. Across film, public programming and digital content, the Foundation explores identity, belonging, spirituality and emotional wellbeing.

Founded in 2015 by philanthropist, cultural patron and LGBTQ+ advocate Bruno Wang, the Pure Land Foundation works with artists, educators and cultural organisations on projects centred on compassion, wellbeing and human flourishing.

Released as a collection of short films across the Pure Land Foundation's digital platforms, Queer, Asian & Visible explores creativity, cultural identity and the relationship between the person seen by an audience and the private self behind the performance.

Preview the series here.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency