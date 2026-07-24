BeEzrat HaShem Inc. Receives Candid Platinum Seal for Third Consecutive Year

Torah education nonprofit maintains Candid's highest transparency rating and reports its 2025 program outcomes

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / BeEzrat HaShem Inc., a Florida-based 501(c)(3) Torah education and outreach organization, has received Candid's 2026 Platinum Seal of Transparency for the third consecutive year.

The Platinum Seal is the highest of Candid's four transparency designations. According to the organization, fewer than 1% of the approximately 1.8 million U.S. nonprofits listed in Candid's database have achieved the Platinum level.

"Earning Platinum once shows that an organization can prepare a strong report. Earning it three years in a row demonstrates that transparency is part of how we operate," said Rabbi Yaron Reuven, founder and president of BeEzrat HaShem Inc. "Our donors support us because they trust us to spread Torah, perform chesed, and help feed people in need. That trust is sacred, and the Platinum Seal allows us to demonstrate through publicly reported data how donations are being used."

Candid's Platinum designation requires participating nonprofits to disclose measurable program outcomes in addition to information about their finances, governance, mission, and operations. Organizations must review and update their profiles annually to maintain the designation.

3 Years Platinum · Top 1% U.S. Nonprofits

Candid has also reported that nonprofits displaying a Seal of Transparency receive, on average, 62% more donor contributions than organizations without a seal.

2025 Program Results Reported to Candid

BeEzrat HaShem Inc. reported the following results for 2025:

Raised $2.3 million, primarily through individual donors who discovered the organization through its online Torah education programs rather than through foundation grants.

Provided food or financial assistance to approximately 238,000 Jewish individuals.

Produced and distributed more than 15,000 Torah lectures and over 500 Torah-based films.

Operated 23 YouTube channels in 15 languages, reaching more than 200,000 combined subscribers and followers.

Distributed more than 280,000 complimentary copies of 36 sefarim authored by co-founder Rabbi Efraim Kachlon, compared with 150,000 copies distributed in 2024.

Distributed more than 2.3 million outreach materials, including CDs, USB drives, and kiruv cards, at no charge.

Supported religious scholarship infrastructure consisting of two kollels for Dayanut, one Beit Din, and 12 rabbis and speakers.

Developed and operated two proprietary platforms: the free BH Torah lecture app at www.BeEzratHaShem.org/getapp and the AI Rabbi question-and-answer platform at www.AIRabbi.org.

Launched the Teshuva Music and BH Kids YouTube channels, featuring original kosher educational and entertainment content.

"Many nonprofits of our size do not pursue the Platinum designation because of the level of documentation required," Rabbi Reuven said. "We continue to pursue it because our supporters deserve clear, measurable information showing that we are responsible stewards of their donations."

BeEzrat HaShem Inc. uses individual donations to support Torah education, religious book publishing, digital educational resources, and chesed programs.

Additional information about the organization and its programs is available at www.BeEzratHaShem.org. Donations can be made at www.BeEzratHaShem.org/donate. The organization's verified Candid Nonprofit Profile is also available through Candid.

About BeEzrat HaShem Inc.

BeEzrat HaShem Inc. is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on Torah education, outreach, publishing, and chesed initiatives. The organization operates 23 YouTube channels in 15 languages, two proprietary digital applications, multiple educational websites, and a global complimentary book-distribution program. BeEzrat HaShem Inc. was founded by Rabbi Yaron Reuven and co-founded by Rabbi Efraim Kachlon. Its activities are funded primarily by individual donors who engage with the organization's online Torah education programs.

Media Contact Information

BeEzrat HaShem Inc

info@BeEzratHaShem.org

https://www.beezrathashem.org/

SOURCE: BeEzrat HaShem Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/beezrat-hashem-inc.-receives-candid-platinum-seal-for-third-consecutive-year-1195742