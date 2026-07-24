Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Transportvibe, a trust and reputation platform for the U.S. auto transport industry, is set to launch three new features in August 2026 designed to make vehicle shipping more informed, secure and transparent.

The upcoming launch will include ShipAdvisor AI, Full Service Booking and TrustScore. Together, the tools will help consumers compare transport options, identify suitable companies, protect their payments and make more confident shipping decisions.

AI Guidance Throughout the Shipping Process

ShipAdvisor AI will serve as a conversational assistant for customers who need guidance when shipping a vehicle.

The AI-powered tool will help users compare shipping options, identify suitable brokers and carriers for their routes, and estimate expected costs and transit times. It will also explain key parts of the process so customers can better understand their choices before making a booking.

By turning complex transport information into a guided conversation, ShipAdvisor AI will provide support throughout the customer journey.

Secure Booking With Payment Protection

Transportvibe will also introduce Full Service Booking, a secure booking process with payment protection from pickup through delivery.

Payments will be held securely until the vehicle has been delivered, rather than being released immediately. This escrow-style structure is intended to reduce payment uncertainty and give customers greater confidence throughout the transaction.

The booking service is intended to complement Transportvibe's existing work helping consumers research companies, compare services and understand the factors that may affect vehicle shipping costs.

Transparent TrustScore Ratings

The third feature, TrustScore, is set to give consumers a transparent way to compare auto transport companies using data-derived trust and performance signals.

The rating system will evaluate factors such as reputation, performance, pricing, industry experience and compliance information.

TrustScore cannot be purchased, raised or influenced through paid placement. Any sponsored or featured visibility offered through the platform will remain clearly separate from the TrustScore itself.

This distinction is intended to help consumers compare companies using consistent and independent signals rather than promotional claims alone.

"Shipping a vehicle often requires customers to make an important decision with limited information," a Transportvibe representative said. "These new features are being developed to help people understand their options, protect their payments and choose with greater confidence."

Transportvibe currently publishes original research on vehicle shipping costs, state-by-state transport pricing and auto transport company reviews through its website.

The August 2026 launch is expected to bring research, AI guidance, booking protection and transparent company ratings into a more connected customer experience.

About the company: Transportvibe is a trust and reputation platform for the U.S. auto transport industry, connecting customers with vetted brokers and carriers. The company publishes original, data-driven research on shipping costs and company reviews, and is launching a suite of new tools in August 2026 - including ShipAdvisor AI, a conversational shipping assistant; Full Service Booking, with secure payment protection from pickup to delivery; and TrustScore, a transparent, data-derived rating system that cannot be purchased or influenced by paid placement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306302

Source: Plentisoft