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PR Newswire
24.07.2026 19:54 Uhr
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Canadian Hockey Leaders Bring NHL Expertise to India Through Inaugural India Hockey 360 Festival

CHANDIGARH, India, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NHL broadcaster and Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi host Randip Janda and Abbotsford Canucks Assistant Coach Harry Mahesh will lead the inaugural India Hockey 360 Festival, taking place July 31 - August 2 in Chandigarh, India.

Co-organized by Janda and Tulsea Sports Marketing (TSM), a multicultural sports marketing firm with expertise in connecting North American sports organizations with South Asian communities worldwide, the festival will connect global hockey organizations, coaches and community leaders through player development, coaching education and grassroots programming. The festival has received support from some of hockey's most respected organizations, led by the National Hockey League (NHL), the Vancouver Canucks and Bauer Hockey, along with additional NHL organizations, the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI), hockey partners and community supporters committed to growing the game globally.

The initiative reflects Canada's leadership in sharing hockey expertise and strengthening partnerships with emerging hockey communities around the world.

For Janda, recognized as the NHL's first full-time South Asian colour commentator in league history, the festival represents an opportunity to give back to the game by sharing his experience with the next generation of players and coaches in India.

"Hockey has given me incredible opportunities throughout my career, and this festival is about sharing that passion and creating opportunities for the next generation of players and coaches in India," said Janda.

Mahesh will lead player development sessions and share professional coaching perspectives during the Coaches Summit.

"The growth of hockey starts at the grassroots level," said Mahesh. "By sharing knowledge and creating access to the sport, we can help inspire more players and coaches in India."

The India Hockey 360 Festival schedule includes:

August 1 - Try Hockey Activation
Nexus Elante Chandigarh
3:30 PM-9:00 PM | Players of all ages welcome

August 2 - Coaching & Player Development Day
In Partnership with the Ice Hockey Association of India
Sector 10 Rink, Chandigarh
Coaches Summit: 9:30 AM-12:00 PM | Roller Hockey Clinic: 1:30 PM-4:30 PM
The India Hockey 360 Festival is designed to create long-term pathways for hockey development in India through international partnerships and community engagement.

About India Hockey 360 Festival
India Hockey 360 Festival is a grassroots hockey initiative connecting players, coaches and communities with international hockey expertise. The festival is co-organized by Randip Janda and Tulsea Sports Marketing.

Media Availability
Randip Janda and Harry Mahesh are available for in-person interviews in Vancouver prior to July 25, 2026. Virtual interviews with Janda, Mahesh and Tulsea Sports Marketing representatives are available before and after the festival.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canadian-hockey-leaders-bring-nhl-expertise-to-india-through-inaugural-india-hockey-360-festival-302834329.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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