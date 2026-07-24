Club Car Wash Extends 10-Day Charity Wash Event In 4 States

Get a Chance to Win $1,000 Giveaways & $5 Washes to Support a Local Cause

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Club Car Wash announces the extension of its 10-Day Charity Wash Event, which will be hosted at select locations across four states July 31-August 9.

For a limited time, customers can get the company's top MVP Wash for $5 ($26 value), and $1 from every wash will be donated to a local nonprofit. Every $5 Wash purchase will also give guests the chance to win a $1,000 gift card. One winner will be drawn from each participating region once the offer ends.

The event will be available at participating stores in Joplin, Grand Junction, Fort Smith, Little Rock, Oklahoma City, and Miami, Oklahoma. Club Car Wash is partnering with nine nonprofits in total during the activation, and open donations will be available for those interested in giving more.

"We hope our communities from our last event had fun and felt good about their contributions to local causes," said President of Club Car Wash Collin Bartels. "We hope we can make an even greater impact on our neighbors this time around."

The company frequently supports local causes across the country and will be partnering with multiple organizations it has worked with in the past. During its extended event, Club Car Wash will be donating to Bright Futures Joplin, STRiVE, United Way of Mesa County, United Way of Fort Smith Area, Goodness Village, Ronald McDonald House Arkansas & North Louisiana, United Way of Central Oklahoma, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, and the Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma.

"We're proud to be supporting so many causes across the country," said Collin Bartels. "We're committed to serving the members of our communities who need resources and comfort in their time of need."

This offer will only be valid for a limited time at select locations and is not available online. Restrictions may apply.

For more event details, visit https://clubcarwash.com/10day-5wash

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-extends-10-day-charity-wash-event-in-4-states-1195500