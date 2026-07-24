Recognition highlights ACA's position as a leading governance, risk, and compliance solutions provider in financial services.

ACA Group (ACA), a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions provider in financial services, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list. ACA is among a select group of companies recognized in the regulatory technology (RegTech) category, which was introduced, for the first time, in this year's edition of the list.

The annual ranking, produced in partnership with global market research firm Statista, identified leading fintech companies worldwide, spanning segments including payments, wealth technology, insurance, and RegTech. Companies are evaluated across multiple performance metrics, including revenue growth, innovation, and workforce scale.

"Being named by CNBC alongside the most consequential names in fintech reflects how we've evolved ACA," said Trey Loughran, Chief Executive Officer of ACA Group. "Regulatory complexity keeps accelerating, and so does the technology built to manage it. This recognition tells us that our unique approach of pairing top advisory expertise with leading technology is redefining the regulatory solutions landscape."

ACA's inclusion in the RegTech category reflects the firm's two-decade track record of helping financial services firms address compliance and regulatory demands through an integrated model combining expert advisory, managed services, and the ComplianceAlpha technology platform. The firm serves more than 6,000 clients globally, with a team of more than 1,400 professionals, including former regulators and practitioners with deep regulatory expertise.

"ACA is at the forefront of innovating reliable AI-enabled technology solutions," said Carlo di Florio, President of ACA Group. "This recognition reflects our clients' trust in ACA and our team's commitment to helping our clients manage risk, meet regulatory obligations, and grow the business with confidence."

About ACA Group

ACA Group (ACA) is a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions provider in financial services. For more than 20 years, ACA has empowered its clients to reimagine GRC, protect their businesses, and support growth. ACA's global team of over 1,400 professionals includes former regulators and practitioners with deep understanding of the regulatory landscape. ACA's innovative approach integrates advisory, managed services, distribution solutions, and analytics with its ComplianceAlpha technology platform. ACA was recognized by CNBC as one of the World's Top Fintech Companies for RegTech. For more information, visit www.acaglobal.com.

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