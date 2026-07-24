Equity Union Real Estate Opens First Location Outside California, Launches Nevada Operations Led by Industry Veteran Jason Lindstrom

Fastest-Growing Brokerage Commences National Expansion Following 239% Five-Year Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Equity Union Real Estate, the award-winning independent brokerage recently named the No. 1 fastest-growing brokerage in America on the 2026 HousingWire and RealTrends GameChangers list, announced today its expansion into Nevada-marking the company's first market launch outside of California.

The expansion into Nevada represents a major milestone in Equity Union's continued growth strategy and further establishes the brokerage as one of the most influential independent real estate companies in the country. The Southern Nevada region will be led by respected real estate leader Jason Lindstrom, who has been appointed Regional Director overseeing operations and growth throughout Southern Nevada & Coachella Valley, as well as Melissa Dominguez-Martin, serving as Managing & Compliance Broker for the company's Nevada operations.

"Our expansion into Nevada is an incredibly exciting moment for Equity Union," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union Real Estate. "We've built this company with a commitment to empowering agents, delivering exceptional client experiences, and growing intentionally. Southern Nevada is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, and Jason Lindstrom is exactly the kind of proven leader we want representing the Equity Union brand as we continue expanding nationally."

A decorated U.S. Army veteran and real estate leader with more than 26 years of industry experience, Jason Lindstrom brings an extensive background in brokerage growth, executive leadership, recruiting, coaching, and culture development. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles across Utah, Colorado, California, Nevada and Virginia, building high-performing organizations and helping scale companies through strategic leadership and operational excellence.

"Equity Union has created something rare in this industry-a brokerage that genuinely prioritizes people, culture, innovation, and agent success," said Jason Lindstrom. "The opportunity to lead Equity Union's expansion into Nevada in addition to growing Coachella Valley is incredibly meaningful to me. Southern Nevada continues to experience tremendous growth and opportunity, and we're building a platform designed to help agents elevate their businesses while delivering exceptional service to their clients and communities."

With more than 24 years of real estate experience spanning every major market cycle, including the 2008 housing downturn, Melissa Dominguez-Martin built her reputation specializing in REO, HUD, and short-sale transactions before founding the top-producing Dominguez-Martin Group.

"Joining Equity Union represents an exciting opportunity to help build something exceptional in Nevada," said Melissa Dominguez-Martin. "The company's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and agent success aligns perfectly with my own philosophy. I'm excited to help agents grow their businesses as their compliance broker while delivering exceptional results for clients throughout Nevada."

Equity Union's Nevada launch will emphasize the company's signature value proposition:

Agent-first culture and leadership accessibility

Industry-leading marketing and branding resources

In-house technology, legal, and operational support

Collaborative business environment focused on long-term success

Elite coaching, mentorship, and productivity systems

Organic growth model built without mergers or acquisitions

"As we continue expanding into new markets, our focus remains the same-investing in people, building culture, and creating opportunities for agents to thrive," added Hartouni. "Nevada is only the beginning."

In addition to his role in Nevada, Lindstrom will be tapped by Equity Union to support the growth of its Coachella Valley region in California, which boasts over 270 agents, had more agents this year on the coveted Palm Springs Life Top Realtors list than any other brokerage, and in 2025 closed over $1.2 billion in sales volume in the region. The company owns its four office properties in the Coachella Valley located in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, and La Quinta, and represents six premier country clubs throughout the desert region with on-site offices in communities such as The Club at Morningside, Indian Ridge Country Club, The Springs Country Club, Oasis Country Club, Seven Lakes Country Club, and Sunrise Country Club, reinforcing Equity Union's long-term investment in desert luxury real estate and country club communities.

About Equity Union Real Estate

Equity Union Real Estate is one of the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brokerages, known for its innovative marketing, luxury branding, agent-first philosophy, and collaborative culture.

Over the past five years, Equity Union has achieved an extraordinary 239% growth with 5,670 transactions closed in 2025 while rapidly scaling its footprint and agent network. The company also recently surpassed $4.3 billion in annual sales volume, fueled by an agent-first platform focused on support, innovation, collaboration, and long-term business development.

The brokerage currently operates multiple offices throughout California and has become widely recognized for combining boutique-level service with enterprise-level infrastructure and innovation. Equity Union's growth has been achieved entirely organically, without mergers or acquisitions-a rarity among rapidly scaling brokerages in today's real estate landscape.

Media Contact:

Dan Stueve

Senior Vice President, General Manager

(310) 595-5875

dan@equityunion.com

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/equity-union-real-estate-opens-first-location-outside-california-launches-nevada-operat-1196134