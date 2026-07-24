Crush Software Solutions Adds Leading Automotive Recyclers as Strategic Investors

Pull-A-Part, EZ Pull N Pay and Kenny U-Pull invest in Crush to help shape the next generation of automotive recycling technology

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Crush Software Solutions LLC (CRUSH), a software platform built by and for auto recyclers, announced today that several prominent automotive recycling organizations have made strategic investments in the company, bringing together experienced industry operators to help guide the development of technology built specifically for automotive recyclers.

The strategic investors include Pull-A-Part, EZ Pull N Pay and Kenny U-Pull, which operates as part of American Iron & Metal. Collectively, the organizations bring decades of experience in vehicle acquisition, self-service automotive recycling, multi-location operations, metals processing, environmental stewardship and customer service.

The investments provide CRUSH with more than financial support. Each organization will contribute operating knowledge, product insight and real-world feedback as CRUSH continues building an integrated technology platform for the automotive recycling industry.

"The industry's leading operators are not simply adopting CRUSH technology. They are becoming owners and helping us build what comes next," said Ryan Paterson, chief executive officer of Crush Software Solutions LLC. "We deliberately sought strategic partners who understand the operational realities of automotive recycling and share our belief that modern technology can improve nearly every part of the business."

Crush Software Solutions develops cloud-based technology designed to help automotive recyclers manage vehicle acquisition, yard operations, inventory, customer communications and enterprise performance.

The company's growing platform includes CrushBuy, an intelligent vehicle acquisition solution that helps recyclers identify and purchase the right vehicles at the right price. CrushBuy uses VIN-specific information, wholesale market values, core values, catalytic converter pricing, commodity values and customizable yard settings to generate data-driven purchase recommendations.

The platform also supports online quote requests, VIN scanning, towing and scheduling management, customer communications, dashboards, analytics and partner integrations. These tools help recyclers acquire more profitable inventory while improving speed, consistency and buyer confidence.

CRUSH is also developing YardOps, a cloud-based operations platform designed to manage the complete lifecycle of a vehicle after purchase. YardOps will include receiving, vehicle processing, inventory management, yard tracking, parts receiving, enterprise reporting and multi-location visibility.

When integrated with CrushBuy, YardOps will provide recyclers with an end-to-end platform connecting vehicle acquisition with daily yard operations and enterprise reporting.

"For more than 15 years, we have listened closely to recyclers and built technology around the way they actually operate," said Dimitri Gerontis, chief operating officer of Crush Software Solutions LLC. "The best software is developed alongside the people who use it every day. These strategic investors will help us continue building solutions grounded in real operational needs."

Pull-A-Part, led by Chief Executive Officer Ross Kogon, is one of North America's largest self-service automotive recycling organizations, operating more than 35 locations across the United States. The company is recognized for its organized self-service facilities, vehicle acquisition capabilities, environmentally responsible recycling processes and customer-focused operations. Pull-A-Part expanded its national footprint in 2022 through its acquisition of U-Pull-&-Pay.

EZ Pull N Pay, led by Chief Executive Officer Omar Wahid, is a regional self-service automotive recycler known for its entrepreneurial approach, customer service and focus on efficient yard operations. Its participation reflects the growing demand among regional recycling operators for technology that improves vehicle buying, yard management and customer engagement.

Kenny U-Pull, represented by Doug Crawford, vice president at AIM, is one of Canada's largest self-service automotive recycling organizations and operates as part of American Iron & Metal, one of North America's largest privately owned metal recycling companies. Kenny U-Pull combines large-scale automotive recycling with advanced operating practices and a long-term commitment to recycling and sustainability.

"These companies understand where the automotive recycling industry is headed and the role technology will play in its future," said Tom Klauer, a member of the Crush Software Solutions LLC ownership group. "Having respected operators invest in CRUSH demonstrates confidence in our long-term vision and gives the company access to an exceptional depth of operating experience."

The strategic investors will provide insight across several areas, including vehicle acquisition, self-service operations, enterprise management, environmental stewardship, customer experience, technology implementation and product validation.

Their involvement will also help CRUSH evaluate new functionality across a diverse range of operating models, market sizes and geographic regions.

CrushBuy is currently available and being used by automotive recyclers to acquire vehicles. YardOps is expected to become available September 1.

CRUSH will also bring customers, partners and industry leaders together during the company's user conference on November 12, in Park City, Utah. The event will provide users with product updates, training, peer discussions and opportunities to help shape future CRUSH technology.

"This is a meaningful moment for CRUSH and for the industry," Paterson said. "Organizations that compete in the marketplace are coming together around a shared objective: creating better technology for automotive recyclers. That collaboration will make the entire industry stronger."

For more information on CRUSH, please visit https://CRUSHsoftware.com/.

About Crush Software Solutions

Crush Software Solutions LLC builds software for automotive recycling operators. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. In September 2025, Crush Software Solutions acquired S3 Software Solutions LLC, developer of the CRUSH yard management system. For more than 15 years, CRUSH has supported self-service yards at more than 200 active installations across the United States and Canada. The company is modernizing how automotive recyclers source, price, process and sell vehicles and parts through an integrated suite of cloud-based technology. For more information visit https://crushsoftware.com/.

Media Contact

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR for Crush Software Solutions

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Crush Software Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/crush-software-solutions-adds-leading-automotive-recyclers-as-strategic-investors-1195445