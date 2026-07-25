Kuwait Oil Company ("KOC") is establishing a new joint venture ("JV") with three leading global investors in a lease and leaseback structure for a 20.5 year period that includes a volume-based tariff

Following a competitive selection process, Blackstone, Brookfield and KKR will collectively hold a 49% stake in the JV, with each investor holding an equal one-third share of that interest on equal terms; KOC will retain a 51% stake and full ownership and operational control of the network

Kuwait's largest energy infrastructure partnership to date, and the largest foreign direct investment ever in Kuwait

Marks the first time leading global institutional investors have deployed long-term capital into Kuwait's midstream infrastructure

Underscores amidst ongoing regional geopolitical challenges international trust in KPC's ability to deliver on its 2040 Strategy to reach 4 million barrels of crude oil production capacity per day by 2035

Supports Kuwait's economic diversification goals in a partnership with leading international investors, expected to generate US$ 7.85 billion of proceeds to support broader capital expenditure plans

Preserves the State of Kuwait's full flexibility over its production and refining volumes

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation ("KPC"), the state-owned corporation overseeing Kuwait's oil and gas sector, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kuwait Oil Company ("KOC"), responsible for the exploration, production and transportation of crude oil on behalf of the State of Kuwait, has signed a US$ 16.0 billion lease-and-lease-back agreement involving its entire domestic and export pipeline network with a consortium of international infrastructure and institutional investors led collectively by Blackstone, Brookfield and KKR.

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As part of the transaction, a newly formed Kuwaiti-incorporated JV will lease from KOC the usage rights to all of its 13 pipelines, spanning a total of approximately 320 kilometers of Kuwait's pipeline network. Under the terms of the agreement, the JV will grant back to KOC the exclusive use, operational and maintenance rights in the pipeline assets for a 20.5 year period, in exchange for a volume-based tariff.

KOC and the consortium, comprising Blackstone, Brookfield and KKR, will establish the new joint venture, with KOC holding a 51% majority stake and the consortium collectively holding the remaining 49%, with equal stakes and on equal terms. KOC will continue to maintain full ownership and operational control of the pipeline network. The JV will not impose any restrictions on Kuwait's refining throughput or production volumes, all of which remain subject to decisions made by the State of Kuwait.

The JV is expected to generate upfront proceeds of US$ 7.85 billion for KOC upon closing, supporting KPC's capital expenditure plans, including KPC's target of 4 million barrels per day of crude oil production capacity by 2035, and supporting Kuwait's broader efforts to diversify sources of capital and deepen engagement with global investors.

The commitment represents the largest foreign direct investment in Kuwait's history. Its scale reflects the quality of KOC's asset base, the strength of KPC's operational stewardship, and the enduring appeal of Kuwait as an investment destination.

The agreement ranks among the first major inward investments in the Arabian Gulf region since the onset of recent tensions, and it bears testament to Kuwait's resilience and agility, and the sustained confidence of global institutional investors in Kuwait and KPC.

Beyond its immediate proceeds, the JV is intended to serve as a catalyst for deeper participation by global investors in the national economy, in keeping with KPC's development plan and Kuwait's long-term diversification agenda.

Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman and CEO of KPC, said:

"Project Peregrine represents the largest foreign direct investment in Kuwait's history and a defining milestone for our country's economic development. It delivers on the commitment announced by His Highness the Prime Minister Shaikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Kuwait Oil Gas Show (KOGS) in February 2026 to attract world-class international investors into Kuwait's strategic infrastructure while preserving full national ownership and operational control.

We are pleased to welcome Blackstone, Brookfield and KKR as long-term partners in this landmark transaction. Their investment reflects confidence in Kuwait's resilience, the quality of KPC's assets and our long-term vision for the country's energy sector.

This transaction sends a powerful signal that Kuwait continues to rise as an attractive destination for global capital, even amid a challenging regional environment."

Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-CEOs of KKR, said:

"Kuwait has established itself as one of the world's leading energy producers through decades of disciplined investment and prudent stewardship. We have greatly valued our partnership with Shaikh Nawaf and his team. This investment reflects our confidence in Kuwait and our commitment to providing long-term capital in support of strategic infrastructure, and we look forward to deepening our partnership and identifying further opportunities to invest alongside Kuwait in the years ahead."

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Corporation, said:

"Kuwait is a long-standing and highly valued partner of Brookfield's, and we have long admired the way it has built a globally leading energy industry. We are proud to support Kuwait as it continues to build out its vital energy infrastructure, and honored to invest alongside our partners for the long term."

Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Blackstone, said:

"Kuwait's leadership, vision and resources have made it a compelling destination for international capital, built on its strength in the energy sector and remarkable efforts to diversify its economy. We are proud to support this critical infrastructure, helping meet rising global energy demand while deepening Blackstone's nearly four-decade partnership with Kuwait."

Additional transaction details

The transaction will be governed by Kuwaiti law and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Centerview Partners, HSBC and J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisors to KPC.

About KPC

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is the national oil company of the State of Kuwait. Through an integrated supply chain managed by its six wholly owned subsidiaries, KPC oversees upstream, downstream, petrochemical, midstream and international operations. KPC is committed to the responsible production and global distribution of hydrocarbons, embedding innovative energy solutions across its business while serving as a trusted and reliable global supplier of hydrocarbons. For more information, please visit www.kpc.com.kw and follow @kpcofficialkw on X and Instagram.

About KOC

Kuwait Oil Company is responsible for all exploration, production, and transportation of crude oil on behalf of the State of Kuwait (itself the owner of the oil).

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

About Brookfield

Brookfield is a leading global investment firm with more than $1 trillion in assets under management headquartered in New York that owns and operates real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We invest on behalf of institutions and individuals around the world across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit-sectors critical to supporting economic growth and productivity. With a heritage spanning more than a century and operations in over 30 countries, we deploy long-term, patient capital to build the foundational assets and businesses that power a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future-seeking to build long-term wealth for our clients while delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

KPC/KOC

Shahad Al-Rashidi

corporaterelations@kpc.com.kw

Blackstone

Dafina Grapci-Penney Tom Clements

pressinquiries@blackstone.com

Brookfield

Simon Maine: simon.maine@brookfield.com

Shveta Singh: shveta.singh@brookfield.com

KKR

Annabel Arthur

media@kkr.com