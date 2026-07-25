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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2026 02:06 Uhr
87 Leser
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Faircourt Asset Management Inc.; Faircourt Gold Income Corp.: Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces July Distribution

Toronto, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Fund (CBOE:FGX), is pleased to announce the monthly distribution payable on the Shares of the below listed Fund.

Faircourt FundsTrading SymbolDistribution Amount (per share/unit)Ex-Dividend DateRecord DatePayable Date
Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.034July 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 August 14, 2026

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or
please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Shares of the Fund on the CBOE Canada Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the Shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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