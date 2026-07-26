LINK FOREX LTD's: LINK FOREX Deepens Its Strategic Expansion in Latin America With Major Initiatives to Build a More Professional and Resilient Investment Ecosystem

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2026 / As a key pillar of its global expansion strategy, LINK FOREX continues to strengthen its presence across Latin America through a series of strategic initiatives designed to enhance operational excellence, investment capabilities, regulatory compliance, and localized services.

Driven by growing brand recognition, professional investment services, and an increasingly sophisticated operational framework, LINK FOREX has achieved significant growth across major Latin American markets, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Both its user base and investment volume have continued to expand steadily, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the region.

As demand for professional investment services continues to grow throughout Latin America, LINK FOREX has increased its investment in technology, talent development, compliance, and customer support. Through ongoing improvements to its investment platform, trading strategies, regulatory framework, and localized operations, the company aims to provide investors with a more secure, transparent, and professional investment experience.

Strengthening Core Business Through a Dedicated Equity Investment Platform

Since its establishment, LINK FOREX has pursued a diversified business strategy encompassing equity investment, foreign exchange, currency exchange, and financial services.

As its equity investment business has experienced rapid global growth, stock investing has become one of the company's primary strategic priorities. To further improve operational efficiency and service quality, LINK FOREX has completed a comprehensive restructuring of its business platform.

The company's original website, (www.link-forex.co.uk), will continue supporting legacy services, including foreign exchange and currency conversion operations. Meanwhile, all equity investment services are now managed exclusively through the dedicated investment platform, (http://www.link-forex.com).

Following the successful launch of the new platform, LINK FOREX has completed the migration and separation of its legacy business operations, enabling more specialized management across different business segments. The restructuring is expected to improve operational efficiency while providing investors with a clearer, more streamlined, and professional user experience.

Industry analysts note that separating core business operations into dedicated platforms represents an important milestone for fintech companies pursuing long-term specialization and scalable growth.

Continuously Enhancing Investment Strategies to Navigate Global Market Volatility

Global financial markets continue to face heightened uncertainty driven by changing economic cycles, geopolitical developments, energy market fluctuations, and evolving monetary policies.

Against this backdrop, U.S. equity markets have experienced increased volatility in recent years, creating a more challenging investment environment.

In response, LINK FOREX remains committed to a risk-first investment philosophy by continuously refining its research capabilities, portfolio management framework, and trading strategies to improve resilience across varying market conditions.

According to the company's research team, LINK FOREX has progressively enhanced several proprietary investment models, including:

Phased Trading Strategy

Quantitative Trading Strategy

Risk Hedging Framework

Dynamic Position Management System

Multi-Dimensional Market Analysis Model

By continuously improving its investment decision-making process and risk management framework, LINK FOREX aims to enhance portfolio stability while maintaining greater flexibility in responding to evolving market conditions.

The company also plans to increase investment in data analytics, artificial intelligence-assisted research, and quantitative investment technologies to further strengthen its global market research capabilities.

Strengthening Compliance to Build Long-Term Market Confidence

As the financial services industry continues to evolve, regulatory compliance has become an essential foundation for sustainable growth and investor confidence.

LINK FOREX remains committed to operating under internationally recognized compliance standards while continuously strengthening its corporate governance and regulatory framework.

To date, the company has obtained authorization from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and has completed registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), reinforcing its regulatory foundation within international financial services.

The company believes that maintaining strong regulatory standards is essential not only for corporate governance but also for protecting investor interests and fostering long-term market trust.

Moving forward, LINK FOREX will continue monitoring developments across global regulatory environments while further enhancing its internal compliance and risk management systems to provide investors with a more transparent, secure, and reliable service environment.

Media Contact Information LINK FOREX LTD stock@link-forex.com https://www.link-forex.com/en SOURCE: LINK FOREX

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