Solar Quote Checkup: Solar Quote Checker Publishes 2026 Guide to Fair Solar Panel Pricing

The guide explains 2026 solar benchmarks, financing fees, tax-credit changes, quote red flags, and a five-step pricing check, plus a free calculator and independent review.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2026 / Solar Quote Checker, an independent review service for U.S. residential solar quotes, today announced the launch of its AI-assisted quote review platform, giving homeowners a way to verify a solar proposal's pricing, production claims, and financing terms before signing a contract. The launch responds to a first in the modern solar market: 2026 is the first year in two decades that homeowners are purchasing solar with no federal residential tax credit.

The Section 25D Residential Clean Energy Credit was terminated for expenditures after December 31, 2025 under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L. 119-21); per IRS guidance, a purchased system completed on or after January 1, 2026 receives no federal residential credit. Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's July 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook projects residential electricity at about 18.2 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2026, up nearly 5 percent from 2025. System pricing itself varies widely: the EnergySage marketplace reports a national average of $2.60 per watt, while Berkeley Lab's 2025 data update, which covers 2024 installations, puts the median host-owned residential system at $3.50 per watt cash and $4.70 per watt when loan-financed. Against the cash median alone, that is a spread of $0.90 per watt - about $8,100 on a 9-kilowatt system.

"Homeowners are being asked to make a decision that published benchmarks put in the tens of thousands of dollars, from a proposal that may not even state the price per watt," said Richard Mill, founder of Solar Quote Checker. "With the federal residential credit gone, there is no cushion for overpaying. We built an independent solar quote review so any homeowner can get a numbers-first read on their quote - what lines up with published benchmarks and what deserves a direct question to the installer - before signing anything."

The service works from the homeowner's own paperwork. Customers upload their solar proposal as a PDF or photo; AI extracts the details from the document, and every number in the report - price per watt versus published benchmarks, system size reasonableness, production estimates, and savings math - is computed by deterministic software, never by the AI. Reports frame findings as transparency questions to ask the installer, covering equipment models, warranty coverage, production assumptions, missing contract terms, and financing structures, including dealer fees, which a CFPB Issue Spotlight found typically run 10 to 30 percent of a system's cash price and are usually financed into the loan rather than listed as a separate line item.

A Basic review is $149; a Pro review is $249 and adds equipment, warranty, financing, and incentives analysis plus negotiation scripts. Every review starts with a free preview, purchases are one-time with no subscription, and no account is required. Alongside the paid service, the company released a set of free tools: a solar cost calculator that requires no email address, a state-by-state cost guide, a quote comparison worksheet, and a full sample report.

"If you have a quote in hand, start with three numbers: total price, system size in watts, and the year-one production estimate," added Richard Mill "Our job is to make that homework take minutes instead of weekends."

The service is available now to homeowners nationwide at www.solarquotecheckup.com and works with quotes from any installer.

About Solar Quote Checker

Solar Quote Checker is an independent solar quote review service for U.S. homeowners. It is not an installer or a marketplace, receives no installer commissions, and sells no leads; revenue comes solely from report purchases. Its reports are factual and transparency-focused, designed to help homeowners ask better questions before they sign.

Media Contact

Organization: Solar Quote Checkup

Contact Person Name: Richard

Website: https://www.solarquotecheckup.com/

Email: richard@solarquotecheckup.com

Contact Number: +14159338600

Address: 131 Continental Drive

City: Newark

State: DE

Country: United States

SOURCE: Solar Quote Checkup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/solar-quote-checker-publishes-2026-guide-to-fair-solar-panel-pricing-1196460