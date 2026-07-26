TransportBPO: Transport BPO Launches First-Week-Free Dispatch and Call Answering Service for Transportation Businesses

Transport BPO has launched a first week-free program giving taxi, towing, trucking, courier, and NEMT operators one-week of 24/7 live dispatch and call answering at no cost, with agents answering in each client's company name across four countries.

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2026 / Transport-BPO, an outsourced dispatch and call-answering provider for the ground transportation industry, today announced the launch of a first-week-free program, allowing transportation businesses to use the company's live dispatch and call answering services for one week at no cost before committing to a plan.

Under the program, new clients receive a full week of TransportBPO's 24/7 live dispatch and call answering services, delivered by agents trained on the client's own dispatch software, workflows, and service area. Calls are answered in the client's company name from the first day of the trial, giving operators a direct view of how outsourced coverage performs during their real booking hours - including nights, weekends, and peak periods.

"A week of live calls tells an operator more than any sales presentation," said Shahzaib Shah, CEO of SS Support Network LLC, the parent company of TransportBPO. "Fleet owners can hear how their customers are treated, watch bookings land in their own dispatch system, and measure response times themselves. If the service earns their business, we continue; if not, they've lost nothing."

The first-week-free program is open to taxi, limousine, towing, trucking, courier, shuttle, and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) operators, and applies to full 24/7 desks as well as after-hours coverage and overflow answering. Ongoing service continues on month-to-month terms with no setup fees, with pricing published in local currency for each region.

The program is available to transportation businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Operators can start their free week at transportbpo.com.

About TransportBPO

TransportBPO is a dispatch and customer support brand operated by SS Support Network LLC, a business process outsourcing company registered in Vancouver, Washington, with a second office in Pakistan. The company provides 24/7 live dispatch, call answering and front desk agents, billing, and back-office services to transportation operators worldwide. More information is available at https://transportbpo.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Transport BPO

Contact person: Transport BPO

Website: https://transportbpo.com

Email: info@transportbpo.com

Contact Number: 16577770006

Address: 9407 North east

City: Vancouver

State: WA

Country: United States

SOURCE: TransportBPO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/transport-bpo-launches-first-week-free-dispatch-and-call-answering-ser-1196459