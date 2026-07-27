Eutelsat to receive total incentive payments of $504 million

Transition to be implemented over the coming years in close coordination with FCC, customers and relevant stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted service

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) welcomes the order of U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), establishing the regulatory framework for the transition of Upper C-band spectrum in the United States and creating the conditions for an orderly transition of satellite services.

The FCC's order provides the framework for the reallocation of 160 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum to support the continued expansion of advanced wireless services across the United States while ensuring the continuity of critical satellite services. The framework also establishes the process for the orderly transition of incumbent satellite operators over the coming years.

The decision provides regulatory certainty for the implementation of the transition while preserving the critical role of satellite infrastructure in delivering essential connectivity services.

Under the provisions of the order, Eutelsat will receive incentive payments of $504 million (€443 million) pre-tax, conditional upon the completion of the transition within the two established deadlines and expected during 2031.

Eutelsat will also be fully reimbursed for costs incurred during the transition process.

Jean-François Fallacher, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: "We welcome the order published by the FCC, representing an important milestone for the U.S. satellite and telecommunications industries. It establishes a clear framework that enables additional spectrum to be made available for advanced wireless services while safeguarding the continuity of satellite operations. Eutelsat is committed to working with the FCC and other stakeholders to ensure the transition is executed in a timely manner which is seamless for customers."

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,300 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical facts and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

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Contacts:

Press

Joanna Darlington Tel. +33 674 521 531 joanna.darlington@eutelsat.com

Anita Baltagi Tel. +33 643 930 178 anita.baltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd Tel. +1 202 271 2209 katie.dowd@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington Tel. +33 674 521 531 joanna.darlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge Tel. +33 670 80 95 58 hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.com